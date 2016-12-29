Search for Jessica Runions, and justice, continues

The holidays aren’t the same this year for Linda Runions, the grandmother of missing Raymore woman Jessica Runions.

Linda Runions said by phone this month that her granddaughter was often an integral part of holiday planning.

“You feel like you’re missing a lot,” Linda Runions said. “Missing a lot of stuff with her ... like when she could come over and join you.”

The weekend searches that the family and friends organize have been hindered somewhat by weather, but Linda Runions said they will continue scouring the area for their loved one following the holidays.

Linda Runions added how moved she was when, as she went to a charity event for battered women in Kansas City, a young woman with tears in her eyes said she knew about Jessica Runions’ story.

“You don’t realize how many people know about it,” Linda Runions said. “It was quite a moving experience.”

Kylr Yust is charged with burning Runions’ vehicle, which was discovered shortly after her disappearance. His trial is scheduled for next October.

To connect with the Runions family on social media, to give tips for searches or to volunteer in them, visit the Facebook page “ Justice for Jessica and Kara.”