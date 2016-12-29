Man who allegedly duped women into having sex with him will stand trial in August

Mario Ambrose Antoine of Raymore faces a number of federal charges stemming from an alleged scheme that he concocted to dupe women into having sex with him.

Antoine was arrested in October. His trial is set for Aug. 21, 2017.

He is in federal custody without bond, according Don Ledford, spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office.

In court documents, Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Daly, a prosecutor in the case, argued that Antoine is a danger to himself and the community, and so should be detained pending his trial without the opportunity for bail.

Daly wrote that Antoine is a potential flight risk and could pursue vindictive measures of exposing videos he recorded of his victims to their employers, family and friends.

“Put simply, there is no meaningful way to supervise him upon release or ensure that the affected victims are not contacted or protected from his ongoing harassment,” Daly wrote.

If convicted, Antoine faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.