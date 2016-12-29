Harrisonville Wildcats are state champions

Harrisonville looked nothing like a state-champion football team in September, not after losing three straight games. After that third straight loss, the Wildcats did a little soul searching in an attempt to salvage their season.

They salvaged it, and then some.

Harrisonville never lost again, and the Wildcats ended their season as the state champions of Class 4 after beating Kearney 21-14 in the state championship game Nov. 25 in Springfield.

The Wildcats took a 21-0 lead and held off a late Kearney rally to claim the fifth state football title in the school's history and its first since 2007.