Pedestrian safety addressed after student’s death

Harrisonville Police Chief John Hofer set out to address driver and pedestrian safety following the death of Harrisonville High freshman Corey Turner, who was struck by a student-driven vehicle in August while walking after school.

The chief spearheaded a new group, Harrisonville Cares Coalition, bringing together the school district, police department, Missouri Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation and other groups to curtail unsafe practices in the city.

“I became more observant and didn’t like the way people were driving,” Hofer said.

The group aims to educate student and adult drivers.

Current strategies for countering unsafe driving and pedestrian conditions include lowering speed limits, which will be discussed at an upcoming public safety committee meeting next month, and installing self-activated flashers for pedestrians at certain busy crossings near schools and Memorial Stadium.

Hofer estimated one self-activated, solar-powered flashing signal would cost $10,000.

The Harrisonville Cares Coalition has met several times to discuss safety. Sgt. Collin Stosberg, spokesman for the highway patrol, spoke to sophomores in November, emphasizing the importance of wearing seat belts and said the three main reasons for crashes are distracted driving, speeding and driving while impaired.

Stosberg added that the 17-year-old driver will likely face a criminal charge.

“Charges are expected,” Stosberg said, “pending the completion of the highway patrol comprehensive reconstruction report.”