Long legal battle by trans teen to change name has new development

By MAX LONDBERG

jlondberg@demo-mo.comDecember 29, 2016 

Nathan Hudson, a transgender teen seeking to change his name, has undergone more than a year of legal hurdles to do so. A new Cass County judge could grant the teen’s petition in the coming weeks.

Nate Hudson has gone by his preferred name for years. But a Cass County judge’s decision showed his refusal to acknowledge Nate’s name.

Now, Nate’s attorney, Blaine Elliott, has filed to have a new judge assigned to the case, in the hope that a lengthy legal impasse for a normally simple petition will finally end.

In a story by The Democrat earlier this month, it was revealed Nate’s judge, J. Michael Wagner, ordered a mental evaluation be performed on Nate, likely because the 15-year-old is transgender.

Over the course of about eight years, no other judge had ever ordered a mental evaluation in a change-of-name petition.

The order was overruled by a higher court, but since then Wagner did not issue any further directive in the case.

“We rested our case,” Elliott said. “[A] decision should have been forthcoming, but it hadn’t been.”

So Elliott filed a motion for a change of judge Dec. 20 on Nate’s behalf.

Elliott said he believes a new judge will grant the petition.

“I think it’s likely,” he said. If not, though, “it’s back to the court of appeals.”

