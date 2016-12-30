For many reasons, 2016 was a memorable year for Cass County sports

OK, so 2016 hasn’t been the most enjoyable of years, not with the toxic political discourse, a plethora of beloved celebrity deaths and the absence of the Royals from the World Series.

But there were some moments that made 2016 enjoyable, especially when it came to Cass County sports. The county’s high school teams once again brought home state championships or played for state titles. Exciting new faces emerged, and some familiar faces called it a career.

Here is a rundown of the top stories from Cass County sports during 2016. We don’t claim it’s a complete list, but we’d like to think we’ve hit most of the highlights.

The Wildcats’ wild ride

By now the Harrisonville Wildcats up-and-down path to the Class 4 state football championship has been well-documented. The Wildcats won three in a row, lost three in a row and then ran the table to their fifth state championship.

But even after the Wildcats got back on the winning track, one more obstacle remained: Webb City. Winners of four of the last five Class 4 titles, Webb City whipped the Wildcats the previous two seasons in the state quarterfinals.

Not this year.

Harrisonville never trailed and held on for a 27-21 victory at Webb City. The Wildcats struck for three big-play touchdowns, and made timely stops against the Cardinals’ powerful offense.

And they got a huge monkey off their backs. Harrisonville would go on to beat Parkway North 32-15 at home in the semifinals and Kearney 21-14 in the state championship game at Springfield. But on that night, the Wildcats already felt as if they’d made their season special.

“It feels amazing,” Harrisonville quarterback Brandon Eickhorst said afterward. “I’ve never felt this great in my life. It’s good to come down here and beat them on their home turf and especially with this group of guys.”

Chicks fly in volleyball

With so many players back from last season’s state-tournament team, Pleasant Hill had its sights set on a Class 3 state volleyball title.

And the Chicks came mighty close.

Pleasant Hill made it one step further after placing third in 2015 in Cape Girardeau. The Chicks went 2-0-1 in pool play to reach the final, where they lost to Lutheran South 25-23, 25-21. Logan Gish led the Chicks with seven kills in the final, but they couldn’t stop Lutheran South’s Leketor Member-Meneh, who racked up 19 kills.

Lutheran South was the only Class 3 team to beat Pleasant Hill. The only other losses the 35-3-1 Chicks suffered came against the Class 4 state champion (Wildwood-Lafayette) and the Class 4 fourth-place team (St. Teresa’s Academy).

“I’m extremely proud of this group of kids,” Pleasant Hill volleyball coach George Creason said. “And when the sting of the finals loss goes away I’m sure they’ll realize just how great of a season they just had.”

Pirates make more progress

Todd Vaughn came to Belton four year ago looking to turn around a long-struggling football program. And step by step, he has succeeded.

Belton took another step this year under Vaughn, this time reaching the Class 5 District 6 final. The Pirates traveled to Columbia Battle, and they led most of the first half before Battle pulled away and beat the Pirates 52-29.

Belton finished the season 7-4, a far cry from the 1-9 record in Vaughn’s first year. The Pirates also finished second to Class 4 runner-up Kearney in the Suburban Blue Conference and saw wide receiver Nick Snider selected as a finalist for the Otis Taylor Award, which goes to the top receiver in the Kansas City area.

“Our program is improving,” Vaughn said. “We’ve been getting better every year, but it sure would have been nice to get a championship.”

Panthers sprinters shine

As a junior, Raymore-Peculiar’s Micah Beaver took first in the 200-meter run and second in the 100 at the Class 5 state track meet. As a senior, he flipped the script.

Beaver, who also started on the Panthers’ soccer team, won the 100 10.65 seconds, good enough for a Class 5 state record. He ran the 200 in 21.56 but was edged out by Jason Edward of St. Louis University High.

Ray-Pec unveiled another budding sprint star in Garionna Pearl at last spring’s state meet. A freshman, Pearl placed second in the Class 5 girls 100 and third in the 200.

Big year for Drexel’s Bolton

Before heading off to George Mason University, Drexel senior basketball player Jacy Bolton had one more thing she wanted to do: lead the Bobcats on a long postseason run.

Drexel’s season ended with a 53-28 loss to Walnut Grove in the Class 1 quarterfinals, but the Bobcats did pick up another district title on their way to finishing with a 25-5 record. Bolton, a 6-0 power forward, averaged more than 25 points and 12 rebounds her senior season and left Drexel as the school’s all-time leader in points (2,150), rebounds (1,174), steals (452) and free throws made (506). She signed with George Mason, an Atlantic-10 conference member in suburban Washington, D.C., as a junior.

Late run for Belton girls

Belton’s girls basketball team entered postseason play with a .500 record. The Pirates would end it one game away from the Class 5 final four.

After knocking off 21-4 St. Teresa’s Academy 44-40 for the Class 5 District 13 title, Belton beat 21-6 William Chrisman 52-42 in the sectionals. That set up a meeting with Liberty, which was seeking a second straight trip to the final four. Liberty beat the Pirates 56-37, but they were still thrilled with their remarkable late-season run.

“I always had belief in the girls and I knew if we put it together we’d give ourselves a shot at the end,” Belton coach Brad Batchelder said. “And they believed in themselves this entire run.”

Another gold for Brattin

Olen Brattin finally won a state wrestling title his junior year after coming up short in his first two attempts. Then he added another one as a senior.

Brattin capped off his stellar wrestling career at Pleasant Hill by winning the Class 2 152-pound division at the state wrestling tournament in Columbia. Brattin pinned Michal Hummer of Savannah in the final and ended his senior season with a 59-1 record.

Pleasant Hill had another finalist in Tommy Williams, who took second place at 220 pounds. Jacob Benson of Belton was second in the Class 3 160 division.

Eagles football soars higher

In 2015 Summit Christian Academy’s football program recorded its first winning season, its first conference title and its first playoff victory. The Eagles repeated all those firsts last fall and added two more:

First district title and first state quarterfinal appearance.

After losing its season opener, SCA reeled off 11 straight victories, the last one a 41-20 over Butler in the Class 2 District 7 championship game at SCA. The Eagles won that game with the same formula that worked for them all season – a balanced, high-scoring offense led by senior quarterback Sam Huckabee that averaged nearly 48 points a game.

SCA couldn’t get its offense going against a deep and physical Lawson team in the Class 2 quarterfinal and the Eagles’ season ended with a 35-19 loss at Lawson. But the Eagles still finished with an 11-2 record for the most wins in the program’s five-year history.

SCA’s spring fling

On May 25, Summit Christian Academy had two teams qualify for state tournaments. It was that kind of spring for the Eagles.

After the baseball team punched its ticket to the Class 3 final four with a 7-3 quarterfinal victory over Lexington, the Eagles’ girls soccer team did the same with a 2-1 victory over Barstow in a Class 1 quarterfinal. And many of the Eagles’ baseball players were on hand for the celebration after Kassi Ginther’s penalty kick in the second half assured the Eagles of their first trip to state.

SCA’s baseball team went on to take second, falling to Mountain Grove 4-1 in the final. The Eagles’ soccer team, after falling to Trinity Catholic 3-2 in the semifinals, routed Father Tolton Catholic 9-0 in the consolation game.

And let’s not forget SCA’s girls track team. SCA’s girls took second place in the Class 2 state meet, led by Pleasant Hill resident Carlie Queen’s third-consecutive Class 2 high jump title.