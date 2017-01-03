Students at North call for tolerance, kindness in 2017

In the waning days of 2016, students at Lee’s Summit North High School shared resolutions for improving the community in this new year.

Six students made similar appeals for tolerance, kindness and awareness, suggesting that if everyone adopted their simple resolutions, 2017 would make for a better year for all.

Katie Shatzer, a sophomore, called on people to pay compliments or offer favors to strangers.

When Katie is waiting at a Starbuck’s drive-thru, she’ll occasionally decide to pay for the order of the person in line behind her.

“It always feels good when someone does that for you,” Katie said. “It’s good to do it back.”

Garrett Richardson, also a sophomore, said intolerance often afflicts minority and low-income groups.

“I think if people set aside those prejudices — we’re all human, we all have struggles — it would cause less conflict,” Garrett said.

Junior Shay Midkiff also called for random acts of kindness, such as taking out the trash or helping someone with carrying their groceries.

“It seems small and insignificant, but if everyone were to do it, it would create a better and healthier world,” Shay said.

Sophomore Sage Fry advocated striking up dialogue with others.

“Just having conversations while you’re in the store, asking about their culture — that’s how people get connected,” Sage said.

Sophomores Willow Gass and Lainney Obenshain stressed awareness and acceptance.

“I feel like people could improve on taking notice of things,” Lainney said, “Looking up from their phones, taking notice of what’s in their world.”

And Willow added her appeal to tolerance: “Right now the world needs to focus on accepting people for who they are, and not discriminating against them for how they talk or how they look.”