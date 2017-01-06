Tigers pin down first place in Belton tournament

The high school wrestling season is just about half over, and according to Lee’s Summit coach Jay McGovern, his Tigers may have found the X-factor they have been searching for.

“We are doing a lot better than expected. It looks like we turned a corner and got tougher mentally and finished matches we didn’t before.”

Lee’s Summit took first place in the Belton Hall of Fame Tournament Dec. 30, winning all five of its matches in the dual-format tournament. Lee’s Summit beat Plattsburg 51-27, Omaha Bryan 47-30, Blue Springs South 42-24, host Belton 39-36 and beat Plattsburg again 48-27 in the first-place match.

The victory made it a special day for all the Tigers, but even more so for Lee’s Summit Kevin Foley. Foley is who is 38-6 with 22 pins this season, went undefeated at 145 pounds with two pins and a technical fall and collected his 100th career win as a Tiger. In the 160-pound weight class, Grant Parrish, who has 23 wins, added five more to his total as well, including two pins.

While the win for Lee’s Summit was satisfying, McGovern said the Tigers still have room to improve before the postseason begins with district tournaments in February.

“Mentally we have to decide that we want to score from every position,” said McGovern. “If we get that mindset, we will have a very good February. That’s when wrestling becomes fun. When you are constantly thinking about scoring and attacking.”

Belton had a good day as well. The Pirates went 3-2 and took third place with a 39-28 victory over Grandview in the third-place match. Belton also beat William Chrisman 36-21 and Raymore-Peculiar 55-24 and lost to Grandview 43-24 along with Lee’s Summit.

Belton coach Cody Newman said he was pleased with the effort from his young lineup. He was especially pleased about junior Alex Weinzierl, who pinned all five of his opponents at 138 pounds.

“We had two freshmen in the lineup and seven sophomores,” said Newman. “Alex Weinzierl has been wrestling a couple years in our program and has really improved.”

Last season Belton finished fourth in Missouri Class 3, and Newman sees no reason why the Pirates can’t rise to that level for a second year.

“We preach that we are not worried about a particular match result in December or January, but we have to be ready to go in February,” said Newman. “We are capable of going right back there when we are healthy.”

Staying healthy will be important for Belton. Their January schedule includes Smithville, Missouri’s top-rated team in Class 3, and Staley, which is ranked second in Class 4. If that wasn’t challenging enough, later this month the Pirates will head down to Cushing, Okla., to square off against 41 schools from five states.

The challenging schedule is all part of Newman’s plan to advance as many wrestlers to the state competition.

“We have one of the toughest January schedules,” said Newman. “We set it up that way the last three years and have been able to see the improvement in the number of guys we have sent to the state tournament.”

Raymore-Peculiar went 2-3 and finished eight, losing to Omaha Bryan 57-18 in the seventh-place match. Ray-Pec beat William Chrisman 42-37 and Grandview 45-33 and lost to Blue Springs South 46-30 along with Belton.