Turnovers turn close games into losses for Panthers

The growing pains continue for Raymore-Peculiar.

The youthful Panthers are learning some hard lessons during the early part of the basketball season, and one of them was driven home during their first game in last week’s William Jewell Holiday Classic: turnovers can ruin a good night of shooting.

Ray-Pec made a sizzling 11 of 17 three-pointers and shot 55 percent from the field against St. Joseph Central, but they also committed 18 turnovers. Many of those turnovers turned into layups, and they proved to be the difference in a 65-58 overtime loss Dec. 28 in the opening round of the 37th edition of the Holiday Classic at the Mabee Center.

The Panthers ended their tournament run with a 48-42 loss to Truman the next morning. But the hardest lesson the Panthers learned came in the narrow loss to Central, which went on to win the tournament’s Cardinal Division.

“Think of how many turnovers for layups we gave up tonight and we still had a chance to win the game,” Ray-Pec coach Scott Jermain said. “You just can’t have those turnovers for layups. Those things are killers.”

And they killed the Panthers in overtime, after they battled through one tie and five lead changes in the fourth quarter for a 53-53 tie at the end of regulation. Ray-Pec committed three straight turnovers to start overtime, and two of them turned into layups from Central’s Matt Austin, who led all scorers with 29 points.

Central scored the first five points in overtime, and the Panthers could never get closer.

“That’s something we’ve got to do better at. We can’t turn the ball over,” Jermain said. “The first one we had in overtime was an avoidable turnover and we can’t have turnovers like that.”

The turnovers put a damper on a brilliant shooting night by the Panthers, especially from three-point range. Ray-Pec junior Wesley McCullough, who made three threes and scored 25 points against Lee’s Summit North Dec. 20, made five of seven three-point shots and led the Panthers with 22 points. Chris McKinzy Jr. made three of five from behind the arc and finished with 11 points, Zach Sorrells hit both of his three-point attempts and Key’Vaughn Shockley also made a trey.

“We struggle to shoot the ball, honestly,” Jermain said. “But when you get good shots and you’re unselfish with the basketball, a lot of good things happen.”

Ray-Pec trailed 15-11 after the first quarter and 17-11 early in the second when McCullough popped two straight threes to start a 10-0 run. The Panthers made four threes and were a perfect seven-for-seven for the quarter, but Central kept close. A three-pointer by McKinzy put Ray-Pec up 30-26 with 1:30 left in the half, but Austin answered with a three and converted a steal into a layup at the buzzer to put the Indians up by one.

McCullough started the third quarter with a jumper that sparked a 7-0 run, and the Panthers held on to a 45-43 lead going into the fourth quarter. The two teams battled back and forth until McCullough drove the lane for a bucket and drew a foul with 1:24 left in regulation. McCullough made the free throw to complete and-one and forge a 53-53 tie.

The loss dropped Ray-Pec, 2-7, into a 9 a.m. consolation bracket game against Truman the next day, and Jermain said the quick turnaround was tough on the Panthers. Ray-Pec trailed 16-13 at the half and stayed within 33-30 entering the fourth quarter, but the Panthers committed 24 turnovers and made only 13 of 40 shots. McKinzy was the only Panther to reach double figures with 10 points.

“It’s tough to rebound on such a short timeline when you have to travel an hour both ways,” Jermain said. “With that said, we’ve got to get tougher and make plays when needed to pull out some of these close games.”