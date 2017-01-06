Summit Christian splits with Metro Academy

Summit Christian Academy’s Preston Kliewer has waited a long time to show what he can do on the basketball court. Last season as a sophomore, Kliewer patiently spent his time learning the Eagles’ system.

That dedication to details is now paying dividends for Kliewer, and the Eagles.

On Jan. 3, Kliewer mesmerized Metro Academy with a game-high 33 points, leading SCA to an 85-69 victory over the Mavericks at the Eagles’ gym.

Kliewer’s hard work has helped the 5-foot-11 junior guard develop into one of the Eagles’ main scoring threats and a big reason why they’re off to an 8-1 start on the season. Tuesday’s game marked the third time this season he’s scored 30 or more points.

“In the first quarter he was the catalyst because he got into the paint and found Raef (Gerdes) in the corner three times for three’s, then he puts up 33,” said SCA coach Jake Kates. “He is an invaluable part of our team.”

Kliewer learned, like the rest of his teammates, that the Eagles’ offensive strategy doesn’t involve learning set plays as much as it means learning what to do when given some latitude on the floor. He had to learn, in other words, what it means to be free.

“It’s a free system,” said Kliewer. “He (Kates) gives us the freedom to do stuff and long as we play defense and look for each other. We have the freedom to make plays and create for people.”

The Eagles meant business from the start in their second game this season against Metro Academy. In the first meeting, SCA held on for an 86-83 victory Dec. 3 in the championship game of the Eagle Invitational; this time the Eagles established an early 10-point lead and never let the Mavericks get closer.

Kliewer was one of three Eagles to reach double figures against Metro Academy, with Gerdes scoring 22 points and General Williams finishing with 17. SCA also got seven points from Sam Huckabee and two each from Jake Morgan, Kyle Eklund and Luke Moehle.

SCA GIRLS FALL SHORT: Summit Christian’s girls had an opportunity to avenge a buzzer beater loss to Metro Academy last month in the semifinals of the Eagle Invitational, but the Eagles came up short again.

Metro Academy jumped out to an eight-point lead and made it stick for a 45-41 win before the boys game.

The Lady Mavericks jumped out to an eight-point lead, and made it stick, defeating Summit Christian 45-41. That early lead, SCA girls coach Megan Kliewer said, was just a little too much for the youthful Eagles to overcome.

“We were prepared but just struggled in rebounding and couldn’t get shots to fall in the first quarter,” said Kliewer. “Honestly, at the end of the game it came down to that. In the last three minutes, we struggled off and on with taking good shots, not great shots.”

Kassi Ginther, the lone senior on the Eagles, led the team with 17 points. On a team with more freshmen than sophomores, juniors and seniors combined, Kliewer said Ginther is often called upon to be the leader.

“She is doing a great job mentoring them,” said Kliewer. “She has stepped up and is great. She is a natural-born leader anyway. I have put a lot on her as my floor general; she has done a great job.”

The Summit Christian strategy was simple: Push the ball up the floor and try to wear out the Mavericks, especially top scorers Taylor Hunter and Shalom Sutcliffe. The Eagles managed to hold Sutcliffe to four points, but Hunter hit them for 29.

“We tried to push the ball in transition because we knew they only had seven girls,” said Kliewer. “If we could get Taylor Hunter or Shalom Sutcliffe out of the game mentally or physically they are a different team.”

Sophie Schooley also reached double figures for SCA with 11 points. The Eagles also got seven points from Abby Nelson, five from Riley Painter and one from Payton Sprouse.