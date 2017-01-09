Sheriff’s crime report: Tank top depicting Donald Trump riding a T. rex stolen from Cleveland mailbox

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Archie

12/22/16 01:03 WEST OUTER ROAD, ARCHIE

On Dec. 22, 2016, at approximately 0118 hours, a deputy responded to NW Outer Road, Archie, in reference to suspicious activity. An investigation showed an early 2000s silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo driving slowly around Don’s Repair multiple times in a one-hour period.

Belton

12/25/16 18:23 CROWN PARK, BELTON

On Dec. 25, 2016, deputies responded to Crown Park for report of shooting and assault. Arrival and contact revealed a female subject who was not of sound mind or health that was transported by EMS to Belton Hospital.

12/24/16 23:57 BLUE AVENUE, BELTON

On Dec. 24, 2016 at about 2354 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of the 500 block of Blue Street, Belton, in reference to assisting Belton Police Department with a prowler call. Upon arrival a deputy assisted a Belton police officer search and located a subject.

Cleveland

12/22/16 07:41 CLEVELAND AVE., CLEVELAND

On Dec. 22, 2016 at approximately 0741 hours, a deputy was dispatched to South Cleveland Ave., Cleveland, in reference to a stealing. An investigation revealed a tank top depicting Donald Trump riding on a T Rex was stolen from the mailbox of this address. No suspects have been identified.

Creighton

12/20/16 07:48 SECOND ST., CREIGHTON

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, a deputy was dispatched to Creighton City Hall located at Second Street., Creighton, in regards to a burglary. Upon arrival it was determined that someone had broken into City Hall between Dec. 19, 2016 at 2100 hours and Dec. 20, 2016 at 0730 hours. No suspect has been identified at this time. Investigation continues.

Harrisonville

12/20/16 21:42 235TH ST, HARRISONVILLE

On Dec. 20, 2016 at about 2151 hours, a deputy was dispatched to S. Airport Road in reference to a theft. Upon arrival a deputy contacted the reporting party, who reported $48,000 of jewelry had been stolen. A suspect was identified but not contacted.

Pleasant Hill

12/22/16 09:27 PURVIS RD, PLEASANT HILL

On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at approximately 0936 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence of South Purvis Road in rural Pleasant Hill in regards to a report of property damage. The reporting party stated that an unknown subject drove through her fence Dec. 21, 2016 between the hours of 2130 and 2330. No suspect information is available at this time.

Raymore

12/22/16 22:09 STATE ROUTE 58/PEACE, RAYMORE

On Thursday December 22, 2016 a deputy assisted the Raymore Police Department with a felony car stop in reference to shots fired at a residence that occurred at South Sunrise in Raymore. Suspects have been identified in the case.