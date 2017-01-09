Wishing us all a positive new year

Depending upon the source, one could be led to believe that 2016 was one of the worst years in history.

Frankly, I don’t think those looking back generations from now will be that unkind. Naturally, a whole lot of the negative feelings expressed by today’s pundits relate to the outcome of the recent presidential election.

History is made every day. As it happens, we conduct an election every four years to either retain a sitting president or elect a new one. Every time that happens, history is made. And so it goes, election cycle after election cycle. I assure you, it won’t be long before candidates from both parties will be announcing their intent to become the next president.

But was 2016 a really bad year?

I mean there were some pretty awful things that occurred during the year. We were constantly exposed to news reports of police shootings, assaults upon police officers, terror attacks, cyber attacks and domestic violence. All bad — but any worse than any other year? I don’t know, but I for one, did become weary of all the bad news.

And then, to finish out the year, we normally pause to be reminded of all the celebrities that died during the year. Not really a very cheerful way to look forward to a new year, is it?

So, rather than wish each of you the standard happy new year, I purpose to begin wishing you a positive new year. I would like to see more news articles and new casts and tweets and editorials that focus on all the good that is happening all around us. For all its faults, the United States of America is still a great place to live.

I’m reminded of the cute verses of “Accentuate the Positive” written by Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer, and recorded by Mercer (as well as Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters, Artie Shaw, and Kay Kyser.)

You’ve got to accentuate the positive

Eliminate the negative

And latch on to the affirmative

Don’t mess with Mister In-Between

You’ve got to spread joy up to the maximum

Bring gloom down to the minimum

Have faith or pandemonium’s

Liable to walk upon the scene

That’s what I want to do: I want to accentuate the positive. We need to remember that every single one of us would be considered wealthy in most of the rest of the world. Again, I realize that none of us has a perfect life, but in reality, we each have it pretty good. We don’t have to walk miles for drinking water, we have food and shelter and the blessing of living in a free country.

Have a positive new year!

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident and is CEO of Coffelt Land Title, Inc.