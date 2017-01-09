West Line Opry to hold first dance of the new year

EAST LYNNE

• East Lynne/Gunn City fire crews received two calls Dec. 27-28, but both were unfounded.

• The East Lynne school board will meet Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. at the school. A Quiz Bowl meet will take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Strasburg, and an assembly is scheduled next Friday at 3:35 p.m. with State Rep. Donna Pfautsch.

• Starting in February, students will come home with paperwork to sell trash bags, which funds events such as Muffins with Mom, Doughnuts with Dad and Christmas dinners.

• Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, visited Julie Bell’s second-grade class last month. He is Julie’s husband and he discussed stranger danger, seat belt safety and answered any questions students had about his job.

• Happy birthday to Caleb Woolery, Doug Roth, Sherman Hartzler, Nathan Hernandez, Hannah Culbertson, Kade Englebrick, Melanie Riggs, Lily Johnson, Journey Slocum, Kelly Nickle, Joseph Limata, Amber Taylor, Tanner Cotterman, Tamera Cain, Lynne Heavin, Troy Faulkenberry, Mike Craig, Michelle Craig, Joli Simpson, Gracie Hartzler, Ginger Holt, Adam Rushly, Brandon Casey, Danika Keyton, Traci Weibling, Eric Heavin Jr., Dick King, Natalia Baron, Wayne McConnell, Makenzie Mastin, Crystal Gonzalez and Hank Wehmeyer.

• Happy anniversary to Misty and Jim Terrell.

FREEMAN

• Our community extends sympathy to the family of Jim Bidwell, longtime Freeman resident, who passed away on Dec. 25. Services were held on Dec. 28.

• The congregation/corporation meeting at the Freeman Presbyterian Church will be held this Sunday, following the morning worship service. The “King’s Breakfast,” originally scheduled for Dec. 18, will be held Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday morning small group will resume on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. and the Friday small group will resume on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. The TREK youth group for junior high students meets each Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at the church. All junior high students are invited. Morning worship service begins at 11 a.m. each Sunday.

• At the Freeman Baptist Church, Widows’ Might meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. Men’s Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. each week, followed by Morning Worship at 11 a.m. There is also a Children’s Church at 11 a.m. as well. All church Bible studies are held at 6 p.m. on Sundays and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Youth Group, RA’s & GA’s meet at 7 p.m. each Wednesday.

• Midway AWANA meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each Sunday at the West Line Christian Church. This is a non-denominational children’s group. All children through fifth grade are welcome.

• The Freeman City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Freeman City Hall. There will also be a special hearing on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Freeman City Hall regarding the rezoning of the property known as the Mule Track.

• The Lake Annette City Council will meet Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Freeman City Hall.

• The Cass County Firefighters’ Association will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the East Lynne fire station.

• The monthly meeting of the Freeman Community Club will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Freeman Community Center.

• The Freeman Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Freeman Community Center.

• The Dolan-West Dolan Fire Protection District Board will hold its monthly meeting at district headquarters on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

• NEXT WEEK AT MIDWAY: Monday, 5 p.m. - JV girls and boys basketball at Pembroke Hill; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. - JV and varsity girls and boys basketball at KC Lutheran; 6:30 p.m. - PTO Meeting in elementary library; Wednesday, 7 p.m. - volleyball banquet; Thursday, 5 p.m. – Midway Varsity Quiz Bowl Tri-Match with Archie and Drexel; Friday, 5:30 p.m. - JV and varsity girls and boys basketball at Drexel.

• The Living Essentials Pantry is available to anyone in need of assistance, and now includes not only food but essentials for personal care and hygiene that cannot be purchased with food stamps. For contacts or additional information, call the Cleveland Baptist Church at 816-738-3532, the Freeman Presbyterian Church at 816-899-2367 or 816-258-2016, or the West Line Christian Church at 816-250-5479 or 816-899-2481. The pantry is sponsored by the Tri-Community Church Alliance.

• Looking for a good book to read? Check out the Free Libraries in Freeman, Lake Annette, West Line and Cleveland. In Freeman and Cleveland they’re by the City Hall and in West Line and Lake Annette they’re by the community buildings. Leave a book that you want to share and borrow a book that you want to read. Sponsored by the Cass Midway R-1 Libraries.

• The Cass County Library Bookmobile is available in Freeman every Tuesday from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

• To rent the Freeman Community Center, text or phone Candy Bailey at 816-738-4297.

• To reserve the shelter houses at the Jacob Carver Memorial Park in Freeman, contact Freeman City Hall at 816-250-2902.

WEST LINE

• Did you make any New Year’s resolutions? If you did, do you think you can keep them?

• The West Line Opry will have its first dance of the new year on Jan. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Community Building on Main Street in West Line. The following Wednesday, Jan. 18, the band will present a music show at the same time and place. If the weather is questionable or if you just want to make sure the event will take place, call 816-250-2583 or 816-380-3783.

The members, all local talent, include Chris Renner, George Renner, Bud Martley, Bud Watson, Floyd Herrell and Elton Adams. Singers are Carolyn Watson and Phyllis Alexander. If you are inclined to give a donation, it will be appreciated.

