Harrisonville High students gain experience from mock interviews

Harrisonville High School students gained valuable work experience when local business volunteers took time to conduct mock job interviews with students enrolled in the spring semester Personal Finance class.

Each student had a 20-minute mock interview. They were required to dress in formal work attire and were asked a series of questions an individual might see during a typical job interview. The students received immediate feedback on both their interviews and resumes.

Participating community members were David Hoffman and Brittany Nieder from the University of Missouri Extension; John Hoffman, Alesha Miller and Sonya McLelland from Cass Regional Medical Center; Aaron Aurand from Crouch, Spangler & Douglas; Charlie Jennings, Amy Boone and Jenna Newman from Hope Haven.

Other participants were David Coffelt from Coffelt Land Title; Rachel Forgette of Commerce Bank; Tiffany Klassen from the Cass County Health Department; Tracy Sloan of Sherwood Bank; Steve Croy from State Farm Insurance; George Morse from Edward Jones; Kristie Fisher and Ron Highley of FCS Financial; Doug Meyer of Rabo Bank; Travis Jones from the Missouri Department of Transportation; State Rep. Donna Pfautsch; Dan Erholtz from the Harrisonville School District; Derk Hawks of Sutherland’s, and Matt Moreland of Moreland Farms.

The volunteers were coordinated by Kristie Fisher and the Harrisonville Kiwanis Club.