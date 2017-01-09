You can choose to be unsinkable in life

One of my favorite things about childhood was day-long fishing trips to north country lakes. The lakes were cool and clear — and very deep. It took an enormously long fishing line to reach the bottom, where the best bullheads and the largest perch waited.

But my favorite way of fishing was for the quick and easy fish. Sunfish we called them, as they darted about just below the surface of the water, sparkling as they swam. I loved to let down my line only 2 or 3 feet and start pulling them in.

Oh, but those days were fun! We took a picnic lunch and a jug of water and ate our sandwiches while anchored in the middle of the lake.

It was a funny thing, but it always seemed fishing was better on the other end of the boat. And then to my eternal amazement, we were allowed to switch places, inching along the flat bottom slowly to the other end, with strong warnings of “Don’t rock the boat!”

No life jackets and 80 feet of water. Still, I must admit to always having felt “unsinkable” in the middle of Perch Lake.

Unsinkable is a word that probably wouldn’t be in the vernacular at all if it weren’t for Debbie Reynolds. For you can’t really say the word unsinkable without adding Molly Brown.

“The Unsinkable Molly Brown” is an inspiring movie based on the life of a real woman. A woman with such spunk that nothing could sink her. Neither poverty nor mean neighbors. Neither lack of education nor snobbery. Not even the listing Titanic.

But for me, the real hero of that movie has always been the woman who played Molly Brown – the Unsinkable Debbie Reynolds,. And that’s why I was so pleased several years ago to have the opportunity to interview Reynolds (who died Dec. 28) by telephone.

Debbie Reynolds was just like I’d always imagined. Warm and friendly and kind. And articulate. But above all, spunky and “unsinkable.” And the question I couldn’t wait to ask her was what she thinks it is that makes her that way.

Her answer came easily.

“I’m not a person that gives up,” she said. “I might be knocked down, but with God’s help I will manage to work through the problems life presents. You must be able to stick like glue at living – at wanting to live.”

None of us has an easy time in life. And neither did Debbie Reynolds. She knew poverty and betrayal. Grief and disappointment.

There are a lot of important qualities to develop this side of 60, but I can’t think of a single one that’s more important than being unsinkable. Just think about it. How will we ever accomplish the important work we were sent here to do if we give up in despair just because the going gets rough.

Courage is what we need. Courage to face the hard times and move on to the good times.

Debbie Reynolds was unsinkable at 20 and remained unsinkable well into her 80s. Last week, the startling and untimely death of her daughter Carrie Fisher finally convinced Reynolds that it was time to move on.

Why not celebrate an unsinkable life tonight with a Debbie Reynolds movie. You’ll never find a better role model to bring you a dose of courage and help you start the New Year right. Follow her example and make the choice to “stick like glue at living – at wanting to live.”

Marie Snider’s daughter, Vada Snider, contributed to this column, which was written by the late Marie Snider in 1999. Marie Snider’s book “This Side of 60,” is now available at Amazon.com. If you are unable to order online, please contact Marie’s daughter directly – vadasnider@cox.net or Vada Snider, PO Box 332, North Newton, KS 67117.