Calendar set in Pleasant Hill

After surveying parents and staff members on their preferences, the Pleasant School District has approved a calendar for next year.

The students’ first day of classes will be Aug. 15, and the last day will be May 16, 2018, with a 3-hour early dismissal. However, snow days could delay the last day of school. Inclement weather dismissals will be made up in this order: May 17, May 18, May 21, May 22, May 23 and May 24.

The Christmas break will begin Dec. 21, with students returning on Jan. 3. Spring break begins March 30 after early dismissal the day before, and students will return on April 4.

The calendar committee met in early November to begin work on the recommendations. The district began the survey process a few years ago, and the data has helped the committee make decisions based on the feedback from all interested parties. The school board approved the calendar in December.