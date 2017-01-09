Pleasant Hill schools

Calendar set in Pleasant Hill

January 9, 2017 Updated 12 hours ago

After surveying parents and staff members on their preferences, the Pleasant School District has approved a calendar for next year.

The students’ first day of classes will be Aug. 15, and the last day will be May 16, 2018, with a 3-hour early dismissal. However, snow days could delay the last day of school. Inclement weather dismissals will be made up in this order: May 17, May 18, May 21, May 22, May 23 and May 24.

The Christmas break will begin Dec. 21, with students returning on Jan. 3. Spring break begins March 30 after early dismissal the day before, and students will return on April 4.

The calendar committee met in early November to begin work on the recommendations. The district began the survey process a few years ago, and the data has helped the committee make decisions based on the feedback from all interested parties. The school board approved the calendar in December.

Join The Conversation

Cass County Democrat Missourian is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service