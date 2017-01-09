Honor for Raymore Elementary principal

Jennika Miller, principal of Raymore Elementary School, has been named the Exemplary New Principal by the Kansas City Suburban Elementary Principals Association.

Miller was one of several administrators serving in their second or third year who were nominated by fellow elementary and middle school administrators from Kansas City area districts.

Each year, the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals honors 12 Exemplary New Principals from around the state. Miller and 11 others will be recognized in March at the group’s Spring Leadership Conference in Osage Beach, Mo.