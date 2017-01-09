Family thankful for support after death of widower

An outpouring of kindness smoothed the way through a rough holiday season for the family of a man who died in a trench collapse Dec. 15 in Belton.

Donald Lee Meyer Jr., of Oak Grove, was a 33-year-old widower who left behind his 8-year-old son, Ashten. The boy is being cared for now by his grandmother, Theresa Meyer.

A GoFundMe account has raised more than $26,000 to help with expenses.

“People have been very generous and kind,” said Tanya Ridley, an aunt of Meyer. “There are very good people out there, it’s a shame it takes a tragic accident like this to find out.”

She said the family is coping with his death, although they have periods of sadness and tears.

“We have no choice,” Ridley said. “We have to be there for Ashten.”

Ashten had lost his mother to an illness three years ago. Ridley said Meyer was devoted to his son, and found something to do every weekend, like bowling, going to monster truck shows or attending Royals games.

“He did a good job,” Ridley said.

Ridley said the family has tried to keep Ashten occupied so he has less time to dwell on his loss. She added that friends and schools have been supportive.

Meyer was a plumber for Arrow Plumbing. The accident is still under investigation.

Karen Lorek, acting area director for the Occupational Health and Safety Administration office in Kansas City, said the investigation is ongoing and could take six months to be completed.

Ridley said Meyer was well-loved and she didn’t know of anyone who had a bad thing to say about him. He enjoyed fantasy football and baseball and was a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

“He didn’t let a lot bother him,” Ridley said. “He’d just let it roll off his shoulders.”