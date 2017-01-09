The year in photos

From uplifting events to unthinkable tragedies, The Democrat was there to report the stories happening in the community.

And we always brought a camera (or knew how to find a professional with one). While words have the power to convey people’s thoughts, images can transport viewers to a precise moment in time.

We chose the best images based on two criteria: aesthetic value and news value.

Take the image of Marie Snyder, which depicts a woman who has just voted. She wears a sticker that proclaims “I voted in Cass County.” The sticker was identical to the ones worn by thousands of others on Nov. 8. But 101-year-old Snyder was born in 1915, five years before women won the right to vote; thus the impact of the image is significant.

Enjoy a handful of the images captured in 2016. Here’s hoping that most of the images in 2017 bring feelings of peace and joy.