Harrisonville department heads are taking big pay cuts to work elsewhere

I have had the privilege of working with outstanding city administrators, department directors and fellow employees. I am saddened to see so many of my co-workers and friends leave employment with the city. I wish the best for the City of Harrisonville, its employees/former employees and the citizens. I also hope that Happy Welch has success when he takes over as city administrator on Jan. 23.

I have decided to make a career change and will no longer be working in local government. I have taken a position with the Department of Homeland Security.

Former Harrisonville fire chief Larry Francis took a 45 percent pay cut to become a police officer in Pleasant Hill in November.

Former Harrisonville building official Kip Thomas took a 22 percent pay cut last month to work for the county.

And former Harrisonville city clerk Kim Hubbard took about a 10 percent pay cut to leave Harrisonville. Her last day was Dec. 28.

Rick DeLuca, director of community development, announced Monday that he, too, will resign, likely effective late this month.

Together, the employees had about five decades of experience working for the City of Harrisonville.

Hubbard and DeLuca declined to be interviewed for this story.

Francis and Thomas said their departures were due to the way they were treated by elected officials.

Francis was unequivocal when stating why he left a department where he had worked for more than a decade: lack of communication with Mayor Brian Hasek.

“I never felt a clear direction on what the mayor wanted,” Francis said. “The mayor never actually sat down with me to talk about what my vision for the department was.”

Things weren’t perfect before Hasek, Francis added, but “with the election of the mayor and members of the board (in 2015), it continued that downward spiral and I knew I had to move on.”

Hasek said the city administrator’s role is to communicate with employees.

And communication is a two-way street, Hasek said.

“Larry didn’t try to communicate with me,” Hasek said, adding: “Everybody is going to move jobs at some point. I’m not going to look backward. I’m going to look forward.”

The many departures by department heads at the City of Harrisonville are concerning to some on the Board of Aldermen, but not to others. The resignations from top employees could be traced to the fall of 2015, when former administrator Keith Moody resigned to assume a city administrator role with Roeland Park.

Moody’s resignation came about six months after Hasek’s election as mayor, in the spring of 2015.

Then last summer, city attorney Steve Mauer resigned, amid discord between him and Hasek.

The recent resignations submitted by Hubbard, Francis, DeLuca and Thomas followed.

“Collectively, those department heads have very long tenure with the city,” said Alderwoman Judy Bowman. “They take with them valuable knowledge and valuable history that can’t be recaptured quickly.”

Alderman Brad Bockelman contended the departures will not hamper city services.

“What I have learned is the city can kind of run itself, even when various people leave,” Bockelman said.

Interim Fire Chief Eric Myler, with the department since 1990, replaced Francis.

“It’s a lot to learn,” Myler said. “But everything is running smoothly. … I got baptized by fire.”

Bowman, however, is concerned that the loss of so many top employees may dampen morale within departments.

“Staff left behind have to carry on and pick up the pieces,” Bowman said, “and in more than one instance have to take on additional duties to fill the void for people who left.”

With Hubbard’s departure, the task of issuing employee paychecks falls now to just one employee, and the public information officer, Sheryl Stanley, is assuming some city clerk duties.

“When you have one person doing something for the city … it really puts us in a precarious situation,” Bowman said. “People get sick, people take vacations.”

Interim administrator Mike Tholen, who postponed retirement to fill the position after Moody’s departure in October 2015, worked on a part-time basis.

Kip Thomas, whose last day with the city was Dec. 9, said he left “due to the actions of certain members of the elected body.”

His position as building official hasn’t been filled.

His resignation could lead to delays for developers, including those at the Harrisonville Senior Living Village off Mechanic Street. The city is currently employing a private inspection company, but it is unclear if inspections completed by Thomas at the old hospital building are transferable under a new inspector.

If they’re not, contractors may have to rip through finished drywall to show the underlying mechanical, plumbing and electrical conduits, according to project manager David Hayes.

A job opening for a full-time building official is posted on the city’s website. There was no listing for a city clerk as of this writing.

To elaborate on why he left, Thomas pointed to a board meeting in which Bockelman discussed complaints made about Thomas’ work at the Harrisonville Villas project, another senior living complex under construction, off Jefferson Parkway.

Thomas said the complaints were unfounded. He added that, as the only inspector, his department was understaffed for years, during which time various boards have denied requests to add an additional inspector to the payroll.

“I replaced three people,” Thomas said. “I did my job to the best of my ability.”

Thomas said he was removed from the project without warning or justification by the board and replaced by a private contractor.

“The elected body has no business demanding or dictating the day-to-day activities of any city staff,” Thomas said. “I was never asked, never consulted with. … It was done behind my back with no staff input.”

Bockelman said he pressed to remove Thomas from the project. One complaint from the Harrisonville Villas project claimed Thomas said, “I can make or break you.”

Thomas said the complaint was unfounded.

He added that, under the current board, there is a culture of “anti-government in Harrisonville. ... People don’t want the city telling them what to do.”

Jerry Gibbs, the former public works director, said his retirement last year was not related to any problems with the elected body.

However, he said the conservative approach by the majority of the board can lead to distrust between employees and elected officials.

Gibbs said DeLuca pursued extending South Commercial Street to 267th Street, to open up the area around the Love’s travel station to industrial development and to improve access to the Church & Dwight facility.

“The previous board wanted to invite businesses,” Gibbs said, adding the current consensus on the board is to leave infrastructure development to industry, without local government assistance.

“(The current board) is more wait and see as opposed to let’s get out ahead,” Gibbs said. When budget proposals to improve efficiency of city departments are voted down by the board, “it’s kind of disheartening (as a city employee). This board has not been wanting to spend money, not wanting to do those things.”

Before the adoption of this year’s budget by the board, the Harrisonville Police Department requested additional funds for two new employees: a dispatch supervisor and facility manager.

Hubbard requested reclassifying the payroll clerk’s position to a higher pay-grade, at a cost of about $16,000. The payroll clerk assumed duties of the human resources specialist, a position that has been left vacant following a retirement.

In an email, Hasek requested removing the funding from the proposed budget for the new positions and pay raise for the payroll clerk. Three alderwomen opposed the budget after it was amended to adhere to Hasek’s requests: Marcia Milner, Judy Bowman and Judy Reece.

Since he resigned as Harrisonville fire chief, Francis said his health has improved dramatically and his stress level has decreased.

“It’s been the best move I made to get out of there,” he said. “It’s going downhill and it’s going downhill fast. The board’s not getting along, not working together, and you see a separation. I never felt a clear direction on what the mayor wanted.”

Francis believes still more resignations may soon be tendered by city employees.

“I think all the department heads were feeling like they were not being supported, not even talked to,” Francis said. “To me, that’s not right.”