Sheriff’s crime report: K9 detects narcotics odor in one locker at Drexel High

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Belton

01/03/17 14:36 SHELBY LANE, BELTON

On January 3, 2017 at approximately 1635 hours a deputy was dispatched to South Shelby Lane outside of Belton, in reference to stealing. A suspect has not been identified in this case.

01/07/17 13:34 187TH ST., BELTON

On January 7, 2017, a deputy was dispatched to the lobby W Mechanic St. in Harrisonville, in reference to a stealing investigation. Upon arrival a deputy contacted a victim who stated he believed someone had stolen some items from his home located at outside of Belton, and made some fraudulent charges against his bank account. Three suspects have been identified at this time.

Cleveland

01/05/17 17:34 259TH ST, CLEVELAND

On January 5, 2017 at approximately 1734 hours, a deputy was dispatched to 2501 West Mechanic, Harrisonville, in reference to a report of stealing. An investigation revealed that mail, to include a check, was stolen from an address in rural Cleveland.

Drexel

01/05/17 08:15 DREXEL HIGH SCHOOL, DREXEL

On Thursday, January 5, 2017, at 0815 hours, deputies responded to Drexel High School at the request of the school administration to conduct a narcotics sweep. The K9s alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics on one locker.

East Lynne

01/04/17 08:32 245TH ST., EAST LYNNE

On January 4, 2017 a deputy conducted an investigation of a motor vehicle theft that occurred in the area of E. 245th Street, Harrisonville. The victim said she was dropped off at the residence and then her car was taken. A suspect has been identified in this investigation.

01/08/17 15:14 251ST ST., EAST LYNNE

On Sunday, January 8, 2017 at approximately 1530 hours a deputy was dispatched to E. 251st St., East Lynne, in reference to a report of property damage. Victim stated someone had bent the padlock and receiver hitch on his trailer. No suspects have been identified.

Harrisonville

01/03/17 13:57 249TH ST./S HOPE ,

On January 3, 2017 a deputy responded to the area of Hope Road and 249th Street, rural Harrisonville, for a report of trespassing. It was reported that a male subject in a full sized maroon Dodge Van had left a property after being observed to set tires on fire. It was reported that the subject had left blood behind on the tires and paperwork. The suspect was later located and placed into custody in the area of Hunter Road and Lake Annette Road.

Peculiar

01/02/17 13:50 233RD/Y HIGHWAY, PECULIAR

On January 2, 2017 at approximately 1345 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop at the intersection of Cambridge road, and state route Y Highway, Belton, on a purple Honda motorcycle. The suspect fled from the scene, but was later arrested.

01/03/17 15:00 HUNTER ROAD, PECULIAR

On January 3, 2017 at approximately 1500 hours, deputies were dispatched to S Hunter Road outside of Peculiar, in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival a deputy contacted a victim who stated a male subject had attempted to gain entry into her residence. One suspect was taken into custody.

Pleasant Hill

01/05/17 13:09 GRAY DRIVE, PLEASANT HILL

On January 5, 2017, a deputy conducted a burglary investigation that occurred at S. Gray Drive, Pleasant Hill, . The reporting party stated subjects forced entry into his detached garage. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.