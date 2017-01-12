Cass County community calendar

January

Children’s events at the Harrisonville library, 400 E. Mechanic St.

Wednesdays — Children’s storytime: classic stories and new titles for preschool-age children. 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Tuesdays — Storytime for children between 18 and 36 months. 11 a.m.

Teen events

Jan. 19 — String art, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 13

Love the Square meeting

9 a.m. — Harrisonville Chamber office, 106 S. Independence St.

Jan. 14

Harrisonville town hall meeting

9 a.m. — Harrisonville United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville

The town hall meeting is open to the public. It is hosted by Alderwomen Judy Reece and Judy Bowman.

Jan. 15

Cass Civil War roundtable meeting

7 p.m. — Pearson Hall, Harrisonville library, 400 E Mechanic St.

Darryl Levings, retired copy editor of The Kansas City Star, will speak on “Newspapering in the Civil War in the Kansas City area.” The power point presentation is free, as are the refreshments. For more information call Jim at 816-322-3736.

Jan. 19

American Sewing Guild fundraiser

9 a.m. — Family Center Farm and Home, 2601 Cantrell Road, Harrisonville.

The charity event will benefit a local hospital. For more information call 816-210-3822.

Jan. 20

Harrisonville Community Church dinner

6 p.m. — Cass County Elk’s Lodge, 2402 Missouri 291, Harrisonville

The church’s Men’s Ministry will host a wild game dinner, open to men and boys. The featured speaker will be T.W. Norman.

For more information, call 816-884-2431.

Jan. 20

Business & health expo

6 p.m.–8 p.m. — Mill Walk Mall, 2601 Cantrell Road, Harrisonville

For more information, contact 816-380-5271.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@hotmail.com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

Voice of Truth Alcoholics Anonymous

6 p.m. every day at 611 E. Walnut St. in Raymore.

WEEKLY

Cass County Rescue

Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW,

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings,

Sundays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

GriefShare meetings,

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime,

Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

MONTHLY

Hurly Lee Spice American Legion Post 42s: 6:30 p.m., first Mondays at 303 E Pearl St. in Harrisonville.

Raymore Historical Society meetings: 7 p.m., second Tuesdays, lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.

The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to jlondberg@demo-mo.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.