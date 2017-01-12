The latest scientific finding inspires a verse

How many organs do you have?

No, I’m not talking about an old, electric organ buried in the back of a storage unit partially covered by a frayed and faded blue tarp. I’m talking about internal, human organs. In case you missed it, there was a news release last week that a “new” human organ had been discovered.

According to science, every person comes equipped with 78 organs. Now, researchers have identified what might become known as the 79th — the mesentery.

You probably have the same question that I have: how in world could those in the medical field not know about the existence of an organ? After all the probing and surgeries and scoping and even after all the autopsies that have been performed, how could they not know?

The mesentery, it seems, connects the abdomen to the intestines. Its existence has been known since the time of Leonardo DaVinci. While he depicted it as being contiguous, the scientific community adopted a different view in 1885. Research by a man named Treves described the mesentery as being fragmented and disconnected.

While still uncertain as to its purpose, these researchers feel that a better understanding of the mesentery could lead to improvements in the types of surgeries being conducted on the digestive tract. This could lead to faster recovery time for patients and perhaps, decreased medical expense.

So, are the news reports correct? Is there actually a newly discovered human organ? Apparently the news bits are not totally accurate. The verdict is still out as to whether or not we will begin calling this thing an organ.

I believe that we can compare this new “finding” with another startling development in the scientific world when we discovered that Pluto wasn’t really a planet. So, now we don’t call it a planet, but it is still out there, isn’t it?

This attachment between two parts of our bodies has always been there, right? So it an organ or not?

For me, the fun part of all of this was when I learned that the reclassification was done by J. Calvin Coffey, a professor at the University of Limerick. I’m sorry, but I just can’t let that go.

I developed a knack for writing nonsensical limericks while in grade school. It’s something that I have always enjoyed doing. For several years, I was invited to the Harrisonville Christian School, around St. Patrick’s Day, to help students there enjoy and learn to write limericks.

Naturally, I got to thinking that Coffey should have submitted his views in limerick form, rather than as a stuffy research paper. So I offer the following on his behalf, with my apologies to Ogden Nash and all of you:

As a professor at the University of Limerick,

I try to find what makes people sick,

I pulled a mesentery out,

And declared with a shout,

“Let’s call it an organ, that’ll do the trick!”

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident and is CEO of Coffelt Land Title, Inc.