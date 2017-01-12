Debate team travels to Jefferson City

Youth in government

Several members of the Harrisonville High School debate team traveled to Jefferson City last month to attend the Clark Convention of Missouri Youth in Government.

The students participated in the executive, legislative and judicial branches of a simulated government, and several held high-ranking positions. Garrett Lukenbill was the attorney general, Troy Litle was the Senate chaplain, and Autumn Hill was the House recording secretary.

Students participating in the legislative branch wrote their own bills and then presented them in committee with hopes of having their proposals make it to the chamber floor. Judicial branch participants wrote cases that were taken to chambers in mock trial format and then also worked on a moot trial case.

Students of the month

Harrisonville High School faculty members have selected seniors Eleanor Dick and Austin Schaub as Students of the Month for December. The recognition is given for character, citizenship and academics.

Dick, the daughter of Ray and Jenifer Dick, is the president of the senior class and an All-State Honorable Mention for soccer. Other school activities and hobbies include National Honor Society, Student Council and reading.

Dick aspires to go to medical school and become a psychiatrist.

Schaub is the son of Kenton and Kerry Schaub. He is president of SADD, senior class secretary and a wrestling manager. He’s also involved in Student Council.

After high school, Schaub plans to attend either the United States Naval Academy or the University of Missouri.

Major Saver cards are back

The Harrisonville Public School Foundation is once again offering Major Saver cards for sale through students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Students will be selling the $15 cards — with Buy One, Get One Free offers — until Jan. 25. Proceeds directly support the participating schools and the activities of the Harrisonville Public School Foundation.

Major Saver cards can also be purchased online at www.majorsaver.com, at the school district office on Lexington Street or through a downloadable Major Saver app.

Last year, nearly $15,000 was raised through the sale of Major Saver cards.