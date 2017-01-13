Focusing on defense pays off for Pirates

It had been 20 days since the Belton girls basketball team has last played a game. During that extended break the Pirates focused on one thing - defensive intensity.

In the opening round of the 30th Pleasant Hill Girls Basketball Tournament, the message of playing good defense paid off.

Belton never trailed, cruising to an easy 57-20 win over Summit Christian Academy.

From the start, Belton controlled the tempo, jumping out to a 7-0 lead before the Eagles were able to put up a shot out of their offense.

“That was our goal, to dictate what the other team does,” Belton coach Brad Batchelder said. “It was the first time all year that we have done that and we did it for 32 minutes.”

SCA was able to gain its composure a bit by the midway mark of the first quarter, closing the gap to 9-5, but then the Pirates ratcheted up the pressure again.

The result was an 18-0 run that spanned nearly eight minutes of game clock. The Pirates run featured scoring by five different players and effectively took the Eagles out of the game.

“We lost confidence and I’m not sure why,” SCA coach Megan Kliewer said. “I’m still trying to figure it out. This is not at all how we expected it to go. We got down and they mentally did not recover.”

Belton never looked back from that point, leading 31-10 at the half and 47-17 at the end of the third quarter.

It was a cathartic win for the Pirates, who entered the break with a 1-6 record. Those ills seemed to be forgotten with the lopsided win Monday in Pleasant Hill.

“Losing is not fun at all,” Batchelder said. “Losing in double overtime, we lost to our rival (Raymore-Peculiar) by one. We have some others close ones that we lost. It’s tough. We didn’t want to be and didn’t expect to be 1-6 going into break, but we knew it was a possibility if we didn’t play well.”

In addition to seeing the development of the defense, Belton has seen the development of some secondary offensive options to Courtnie Lewis.

While Lewis led the offense with 13 points, sophomore Kamryn Estell tacked on 11 points, including six straight in the third quarter. Batchelder said Estell and Sydney Bandy provide alternative scoring options that open up opposing defenses.

“Sydney is who we’ve looked at as our second leading scorer,” he said. “She did it in the last game going into break and did it again tonight. That’s something we need. We need to be able to stretch out the defense. Kamryn came in off the bench. She has loads of potential and you can tell she is starting to figure it out.”

SCA was led by Kaylee Lunn with four points.

Belton moved on to the semifinal round on Wednesday where it faced Odessa, while SCA headed to the consolation bracket to face Clinton.

CHICKS FALL IN OPENER: Pleasant Hill kept it close early before falling to No. 1 seed Grain Valley 59-36. The Chicks played Pembroke Hill, which lost 48-37 to Grandview, in the consolation bracket.