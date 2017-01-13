Acrobatic shot sets the tone for Panthers’ win

Sometimes it just takes something unusual to spark a rally. The Raymore-Peculiar boys’ basketball team looked as if they were still on Christmas break until Jevon Williams hit a buzzer beater to end the first quarter.

For the record, this was no ordinary shot. This was a dive for a rebound, and shoot the ball from your knees kind of buzzer beater.

The basket gave the Panthers a lead they would never relinquish, beating Olathe East 50-43 at the Best of the Midwest Showcase on Jan. 7 at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kan.

"I saw an opening where I could get the ball," said Williams. "So I dove on the ground, then got on my knees and made a fade away. I threw it up and it went in."

This was a first, even for long time Ray-Pec coach Scott Jermain.

"I have never had a kid shoot from the knees, and that was good," said Jermain. "You always want to win the end of the quarter and the half. Anytime you can make those plays those are big."

Williams’ shot put Ray-Pec up 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, and the Panthers led 24-20 at the half. The Panthers pushed their lead to 40-28 in the third quarter, but Olathe East gave Ray-Pec a run for its money late in the game, outscoring the Panthers by five points in the final quarter. But it wasn’t enough.

Chris McKinzey led the Panther attack with 11 points. Williams and Kian Scroggins each had 10, Wesley McCullough nine, Key’Vaugn Shockley eight, and Zack Starforth two.

Raymore Peculiar, 3-8, will try to leverage this momentum swing into the upcoming Suburban Gold conference schedule. The Panthers play at Lee’s Summit West and Blue Springs South before heading into the North Kansas City Invitational later this month.

"Two things we will be focusing on is fundamentals and defense," said Jermain. "We have potential. We do a good job of implementing the system and I think once the kids figure that out I hope the second half of the season we lock some people down."