Ray-Pec girls fall in Sonic Shootout consolation

Raymore-Peculiar girls’ basketball team had a shot to grab the consolation trophy at its Sonic Shootout on Jan. 6, and for a while it looked as if the Panthers might succeed.

Liberty North had other ideas. The Eagles went on a 11- 2 run to end the first half, putting the Panthers in an unrecoverable deficit and on their way to a 43-34 defeat.

“We played better tonight than we played the other night,” said Ray-Pec head coach Brad Gains. “We are just still trying to play better fundamentally; we are just not there yet.”

Shelby Martinez led Raymore-Peculiar with 11 points. Cassie Kruse scored nine points, Garionna Pearl five, Sydney Dosch three, and Sabrina Schubert, Isabella Gardner, Morgan Houston, each had two.

The Panthers managed to pull the game within four points by the end of the third quarter, but Liberty North’s defense held Ray-Pec to only four more points for the rest of the game.

“When we don’t shoot well, we get down on ourselves and we shoot worse,” said Gaines. “Instead of we missed one, let’s go make the next one.”

This is a building year for Raymore-Peculiar. The Panthers’ starting five consists of three sophomores and two juniors. Anna King is the only senior on this team and one senior just isn’t enough to go around.

“Anna is our only senior who gets it and understands it,” said Gaines. “She is the most dedicated kid on our basketball team.”

Despite their youth, the Panthers are 6-7 following a 58-26 loss to Blue Springs South Jan. 9, but the schedule doesn’t get any easier. Ray-Pec will play Lee’s Summit West and Blue Springs South before heading into the Grain Valley tournament the final week of January.