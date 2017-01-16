Pleasant Hill schools

Students expand vocabulary through play

January 16, 2017 

Speech and language experts in the Pleasant Hill School District employ a number of strategies to help students build their vocabularies. One method is to encourage them to “play with words,” which creates an interest in knowing more about the words.

This is referred to as word consciousness, which is essential to vocabulary growth, according to Pleasant Hill speech/language pathologist Nathan Wood.

Some activities are as simple adults talking in specific ways with children who are playing with toys, which enables the children to hear more nouns, verbs, adjectives and even prepositions.

A more complex activity has students call out synonyms for words while they create a spider web from yarn.

Join The Conversation

Cass County Democrat Missourian is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service