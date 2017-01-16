Students expand vocabulary through play

Speech and language experts in the Pleasant Hill School District employ a number of strategies to help students build their vocabularies. One method is to encourage them to “play with words,” which creates an interest in knowing more about the words.

This is referred to as word consciousness, which is essential to vocabulary growth, according to Pleasant Hill speech/language pathologist Nathan Wood.

Some activities are as simple adults talking in specific ways with children who are playing with toys, which enables the children to hear more nouns, verbs, adjectives and even prepositions.

A more complex activity has students call out synonyms for words while they create a spider web from yarn.