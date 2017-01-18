Redevelopment of Senior Living Village in jeopardy

The company heading the Harrisonville Senior Living Village — located at the former Cass Medical Center off Mechanic Street — is exasperated with the pace with which local elected officials are reviewing the project.

Wayne Reeder, who said he has no direct investments in the project but is acting as a consultant to the development company, Interstate Underground Warehouse, was blunt regarding his feelings.

“The mayor shut us down,” Reeder said from the company offices in Kansas City. “He effectively shut the project down in my opinion.”

The interior of the former hospital building still requires a number of renovations before seniors can move in. But signs of its now-stalled redevelopment exist: in its maple cabinets and drawers and the granite countertops installed in some otherwise-empty rooms.

David Hayes, the project manager at the old hospital, has asserted that without approval of the requested property tax abatement, building the sprawling seven-building, luxury senior complex is untenable financially.

According to an independent fiscal analysis report by Springsted Incorporated, a financial planning company, in 30 years the project will bring about $2.5 million in net economic benefits to the city. The benefits come via added jobs, added tax revenue and added consumer spending in the area.

But Hasek and Alderman Matt Turner defended the pace that the board is reviewing the project, which has included an independent fiscal analysis report and an impending developer review.

Though Hasek said he has not yet come to a decision on the abatement proposal, he expressed his general skepticism of incentives through text message.

“I don’t support tax abatements, period,” Hasek wrote. “I don’t believe they are necessary to get new business and do more harm than good.”

Turner, who has been a swing vote in past issues on the board, could again be the deciding voter for this project. But even with a 5-3 vote approving the abatement, Hasek would have veto power.

A 6-2 vote is necessary to overturn a mayor’s veto.

Though final terms for the abatement have yet to be determined, Hasek asserted on his mayoral Facebook page that the city is headed in a new direction.

“We are done wasting people’s money on studies, giving away money in the form of tax breaks and are focusing on infrastructure and the need for more housing,” Hasek wrote.

One study, released last year by the Harrisonville Community Development Department, sheds light on a downward economic trend in the city since the recession.

“Since the end of the great recession, most of the country has seen improvements in their local economies,” the report stated. “However, Harrisonville has not recovered as much of the nation has and has fallen behind.”

In 2000, the average household income in the city was about $1,500 above the state average. In 2012, it was $1,700 below.

Beginning around 2010, population began declining for the first time in decades.

Home-ownership rates are down and the percent of those in poverty increased by nearly 10 points from 2000 to 2014.

Jerry Gibbs, the former public works director, said he believes the mayor and his supporters on the board don’t see a need for change in the city.

“I think they believe Harrisonville’s decline in livability is temporary. ... It’s not temporary,” Gibbs said. “I think it has to change if it’s going to grow. You have to be able to attract young families and have investment in the community or it starts getting old and you see an overall decline.”

Tax incentives for industry, Gibbs added, are one form of investment requiring a risk-reward analysis.

Turner said he believes the Village project would add value to the city, but he is undecided on whether it qualifies for a tax incentive. His concern is due in part to the expense incurred by the city after it backed the bonds at the Towne Center development, which includes the Sutherlands home improvement store.

When the district did not produce economically as projected, the city was on the hook for developers’ debt. From 2010 to 2014, the city paid about $800,000 to project developers.

“We’ve had other abatements in town that aren’t performing at all,” Turner said. “If (the Harrisonville Senior Village) failed, would it cost the city money?”

The board can negotiate with the developer to ensure that, no, the city will not be on the hook for the old hospital project, according to Rick DeLuca, director of community development.

“The city can protect itself and that’s why we hired legal counsel to do that, to make sure we would not put ourselves at risk,” DeLuca said, referring to Jeremy Cover, the lead attorney representing the city on the project.

Turner added he is also concerned about the Village project based on the changing terms of the abatement. When Interstate Underground Warehouse first proposed the development, a 15-year abatement was requested. Now negotiations include a 25-year abatement for each of the seven new building constructed.

DeLuca said negotiations are common for abatement requests such as this, and the shifting terms are not unusual.

“At the time when all the information is in, and the board reviews it, they will take the positives and negatives ... and make a judgment call as to what type of abatements are warranted,” DeLuca said.

According to Hayes, the company is requesting an abatement that would return all added property taxes to developers in the first 10 years. In the next 15 years, developers would pay 50 percent of property taxes on added value at each building.

The site carried about $18,000 in taxes for 2015, according to Hayes. When the site was vacant, the city was not receiving any tax revenue from the site.

The project would transform the long-vacant hospital building into a sprawling luxury senior living complex, with amenities such as a theater, pub, indoor pool, on-site recovery center, 2.5 miles of walking trails, indoor golfing and fine dining.

It would also bring value to the community at a rate that would outpace the loss of tax revenue through incentives and city services, according to the independent fiscal analysis report by Springsted.

The financial planner found the project would bring $7.1 million in benefits to the city. The economic benefit would come in the form of $1 million in tangible personal property, subject to taxation; an additional $5 million in assessed property value by 2022; 98 full-time and part-time jobs created between 2018 and 2024, with direct payroll expected to be $3.2 million by 2024; and additional consumer spending by approximately 300 seniors expected to one day be housed at the complex.

Harrisonville is projected to pay out about $700,000 in incentives and incur an additional $3.9 million in costs for services, for a total economic loss of about $4.6 million.

That puts the net economic benefit of the project, according to Springsted’s projections, at $2.5 million over a 30-year period, with about $450,000 coming in the first 10 years.

Those figures alone, to Hayes, makes approving the company’s requested Chapter 353 abatement obvious.

“As a city, if you give us this, we’ll give you this project,” Hayes said. “In X number of years, you’ll make money, hand over foot.”

Hasek said the city’s hired legal counsel recommended the independent developer review and fiscal analysis report before voting on the abatement.

Hayes said construction has been stalled at the site for months because the firm has not been approved for a construction loan, due to the fact that the abatement has not been approved by the board.

With the abatement in place and a full construction loan, Hayes said the first building of the complex could be complete in a matter of months.

With a full loan in hand rather than relying on partial draws for financing, “we can hire 10 crews and be open in the middle of May,” Hayes said.

A lack of a physical copy of a building permit halted even partial loan draws that the company had been making before construction stalled.

Kip Thomas, Harrisonville’s former building official, had been making individual room inspections on an “as-built” basis, but Thomas’ resignation amid discord with the board halted the inspections, which in turn halted the partial loan draws.

“We basically got stonewalled,” Hayes said. “When Kip left, there was no record he did those inspections, so the bank was not happy. ... No inspections equal no permit; no permit equals no loan; no loan equals no project.”

Despite the current state of the project, Hayes is hopeful the mayor and board will eventually approve the abatement. He said his company is working directly with Hasek to discuss its terms, which are still subject to change.

If a deal isn’t reached, Hayes said the structure would likely be converted into apartments.

“(Hasek) doesn’t want that first building in the abatement,” Hayes said. “The bank told us we have to have that first building in the abatement. It’s a requirement for the loan.”

Hasek did not respond to a question about applying the abatement to the first building.

Virgil Butler, a resident of Harrisonville, said he doesn’t support the project strictly because of the requested abatement.

“I think it’s a loan from the citizens,” Butler said. “If schools need more money, they have to go for a levy increase.”

Brad Seiner, the 2016 president of the Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce, is in favor of granting the abatement.

Seiner said the proposal offers a quality living facility for the area’s senior residents. And Seiner, who owns the Seiner Insurance Agency through Farmers Insurance, said that as a business owner, he encourages more growth to generate more spending in the area.

“It’s not just tax money for that project but the money (potential residents) spend to go to dinner, Wal-Mart, a gas station — all of that will be a benefit to Harrisonville.”