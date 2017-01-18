Community saves holiday for victims of Twin Oaks fire

During the Christmas season you don’t have to go far or look very hard in search of Santa himself. His jolly smile, under that soft white beard, warms the heart of every child, in age and in spirit.

Parents, grandparents and siblings alike, plop their little ones on Old Saint Nick’s lap, eager for them to share their greatest wishes. They all – besides those too afraid to speak a word or screaming so loud Santa himself gets a little uneasy – answer one simple little question.

“What would you like for Christmas?” Santa asks.

The answers vary from child to child, boy to girl, and age to age. A truck, a doll, the newest Xbox system. The range of gifts and the price tags associated with them vary greatly.

But this past Christmas, Santa made a special stop on Dec. 22 to bring some extra cheer to those local families who needed a little boost.

In the wake of a fire that destroyed one building and damaged four others in the Twin Oaks apartment complex in Harrisonville on Dec. 15, the members of this great community came together to step up and help those victims get back on their feet. I was fortunate enough to get involved and see the tremendous support and rallying this city and area did for these families.

Along with members from the city, local businesses, churches, the school district and caring individuals, we decided to host a Santa visit at the Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Bill Kirkemo and his church family were absolutely amazing and we couldn’t have done this without their support.

We only had a few days to plan and it didn’t take long to figure out we had way more than needed for the families of Twin Oaks, so we opened it up to any area families in need.

The sanctuary was lined with tables piled several feet with clothes for children and adults. We had snacks donated by local bakeries, coffee from a local coffee shop, non-perishable food items for pick up, laundry detergent from Church and Dwight, and stacks and stacks of toys and games for the kids, which were wrapped by volunteers for Santa to hand out to each child who came through.

It was a great evening and a great turnout for such a short notice. More than 100 people came through the doors that night, and Santa brought smiles to more than 50 children. And with every passing child came that same simple question.

“What would you like for Christmas?” Santa asked.

The wishes varied like the weather in Missouri; we never knew what toy or game was next. But none of us was ready for the request from the next little girl with a poufy pink coat and Santa hat topped with a shiny silver tiara.

“A happy Christmas,” Payton Everhart, 7, of Harrisonville, said.

At that moment the true meaning behind what we were doing there that night, in that church, for those families, came to light. We weren’t there giving out presents or clothes or snacks or a meal for a night or two. We were there offering a helping hand, hope and love.

When a child tells Santa all they want for Christmas is “A happy Christmas,” everything becomes a little more clear. After talking to other volunteers that night, it was a consensus: We were there to brighten the spirit not only in other people, but ourselves.

I want to personally thank everyone who donated items the past several weeks since the fire and those who helped set up the event and were there that night. None of this could have been done without you. I wish I could name you all, but I don’t want to leave anyone out.

With all the bad in the world today, sometimes it takes a tragedy to see the good in people shine through. This city should be extremely proud of itself and how it came together for the greater good.

That’s the true meaning of Christmas and the true meaning of community.

Guest columnist Brad Seiner is a local Farmers Insurance agent.