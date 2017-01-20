SCA’s Huckabee, Robinson selected for Blue-Grey football game

Sam Huckabee and Caden Robinson are already well-known names to area high-school football fans. Now the Summit Christian Academy seniors will get some national recognition.

Huckabee and Robinson have been selected to compete in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, which will be held Saturday in Oakland, Calif.

Huckabee, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback, and Robinson a 6-3, 275 lineman, made it to the Blue-Grey game following their performance in two combines. Players in the combines competed in a 40-yard dash, broad jump, and shuttle run and bench-pressed 185 pounds as many times as possible. In addition, one-on-one competitions and football drills show off the skills and abilities of each player.

Huckabee and Robinson advanced out of the Heartland Regional Football Combine last summer at the Chiefs’ practice facility at Missouri Western, one of 22 regional combines used to select players for five super combines. The two were named to the Blue-Grey game following their workouts at the super combine held at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

Huckabee threw for 2,375 yards and 25 touchdown and rushed for 787 yards and 23TDs his senior season as he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record and the Class 2 state quarterfinals. Robinson helped anchor the Eagles line and received all-state, all-district and all-conference honors along with Huckabee. Both will play for the Atlantic team against the Pacific team in the game.

“Coaching Sam Huckabee and Caden Robinson for the past five years has been a true blessing,” said Dalton Vann, who recently resigned as SCA’s football coach. “Being selected to the Blue-Grey All American Bowl is just another way Summit Christian Academy student-athletes are helping to put our sports programs on the map.”

The Blue-Grey game will take place at the Oakland Coliseum, the home of the Oakland Raiders. Kickoff is set for noon CST. The game can be seen online on ESPN3.