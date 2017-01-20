Fourth-quarter meltdown leads to Belton defeat

The fourth quarter of Belton’s loss to Pembroke Hill is going to hurt for a while.

Leading by eight heading into the final quarter, the Pirates watched the turnovers and fouls mount as they fell to Pembroke Hill 66-62 in the opening round of the 92nd Annual Pleasant Hill Invitational.

It wasn’t necessarily the loss that stung for Belton but rather how it happened. Belton struggled to handle the Raider press and within 90 seconds, the lead was whittled down to two.

Things just snowballed from there.

“We turned it over and turned it over and we pouted,” Belton coach John Schaefer said. “It didn’t help that four guys of ours foul out. They made free throws and we didn’t make some that we needed to make. They are a good team.”

Up until the start of the fourth quarter, the game had maintained a decent flow with the Pirates finding their rhythm, and extending their lead to as many as 10 in the third quarter.

Then, quickly fouls began to mount for both sides and any type of rhythm or game flow disappeared.

Just how bad was it?

The teams combined to shoot 43 free throws in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Hill, which doubled its scored from 33 to 66 in the final quarter, needed just seven field goals in the fourth quarter to get those 33 points.

It wasn’t just the free throws, it was the turnovers that magnified the problem.

“We had a lead of 10 and that should have been enough to do what we needed to do, but we made careless turnovers and they capitalized on most of our turnovers,” Schaefer said. “That’s the difference in a game.”

Belton, 6-3, got off to a quick start behind the hot outside shooting of Joe Lind. Lind, who finished with 18 points all of which came on three-pointers, had 12 in the first half. The Pirates were led by Jaden Clark who had 21 points.

Despite the 6-3 start, Schaefer was quick to point out that they didn’t play like the team that was off to a strong start.

“I’m really disappointed,” Schaefer said. “That’s probably one of our worst efforts of the year. At that point we were 6-2 with two losses to good basketball teams, not that Pembroke isn’t, but I don’t think we were ready to play. We’ll bounce back, but that was a wakeup call.”

Belton bounced back to beat Odessa 49-48 Jan. 12 in the consolation semifinals, but the rest of the tournament was wiped out by last weekend’s ice storm.