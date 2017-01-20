Summit Christian taken out of its game in loss to Ruskin

Summit Christian Academy found itself in an uncomfortable situation Monday – playing half-court basketball.

SCA likes to run, but it found that hard to do against Ruskin in the opening game of the 42nd annual Culver’s Classic tournament. And that kept SCA from getting its offense untracked and led to a 51-49 loss at Lee’s Summit’s Fieldhouse.

SCA, 11-3, is used to putting up around 80 points a game with a free-wheeling offense that runs from one end of the floor to the other. But Ruskin can run, too, and that made it harder for SCA to find points in transition.

“When we got stops on the defensive end we were able to get in transition,” SCA coach Jake Kates said.” And that’s when our offense is really good. In the half court we’ve struggled this year, especially when teams can stay in front of us.”

SCA tried to match Ruskin’s quickness with a 2-3 zone defense, and at times it was effective. Until Ruskin starting hitting outside shots and finding pathways to the basket. SCA led 13-10 after the first quarter, then Ruskin took its first lead of the game on two quick three-pointers from Chris Taylor. The first half ended in a 23-23 tie.

“We were trying to get them to shoot the ball from the outside,” Kates said. “They like to get to the rim, they like to dribble drive. “We weren’t able to stay in front of them when we did go man.”

SCA started the second half with a 7-0 run for a 30-23 lead, its biggest of the game. Sam Huckabee started the run with a jumper, and General Williams ended it with a steal that turned into a layup and an and-one.

Ruskin closed the gap to 40-38 at the end of the third quarter, and SCA clung to a 49-44 lead midway through the fourth period until a 7-0 run put Ruskin ahead for good with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in the game.

Ruskin played keep-away during the final minute as SCA tried to foul them to put them in the bonus. SCA got the ball back after Ruskin missed the front end of a one-and-one with 28.6 seconds left.

SCA struggled to inbound the ball, and Raef Gerdes missed a long three-pointer with 2.8 seconds left. Williams missed another three at the buzzer following a Ruskin turnover.

“Just (wanted to) spread the floor and let my playmakers make a play,” Kates said of the closing seconds. “But General couldn’t turn off that screen hard like we wanted to and we couldn’t get anything.”

Preston Kliewer led SCA with 16 points, 10 of which came it the first half. Williams finished with 14 points and Huckabee also reached double figures with 11.

SCA, which lost its second straight, will play Raytown at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the consolation bracket.

ICED OUT: Last weekend’s ice storm wiped out the final day of the Pleasant Hill Tournament. SCA was to play for third place after losing to Pembroke Hill 86-74 last Thursday in the semifinals.