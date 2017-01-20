Harrisonville girls are on a roll

The season didn’t start very well for the Harrisonville girls’ basketball team, with only one win to show for their first six games. After losing to Eudora (Kan.) in the Paola tournament back on Dec. 7, the Wildcats knew they could play better.

“It was the little things that were killing us,” said sophomore Bailey Kliewer. “Once we started working on the small stuff, everything turned around.”

And how.

It was the next game against Bonner Springs when it all began to click. The Wildcats leveraged a seemingly insignificant seventh place finish into a month-long winning streak. On Tuesday, Harrisonville extended that winning streak to six games, beating district rival Clinton at home 45-42.

Harrisonville kept the streak going despite head coach Shawn Gibbs absence. Gibbs, who had to go out of town, was replaced by former Harrisonville girls coach and current Vice Principal Mark Rorvig.

The Wildcats got off to sluggish start, spotting Clinton a first quarter nine-point lead.

“We knew we wanted to speed the game up,” said Rorvig. “When we did they started to wear down just a little bit and that’s where we had that (second quarter) run,” said Rorvig.

In the second quarter, the Harrisonville held Clinton to only three baskets, and scored 19 points to take a one point lead at the half.

“I think we just knew we had to get back on defense,” said Kliewer. “We were having a little trouble on transition and we knew we had to get on their three-point shooters and shut them down.”

Harrisonville managed to get a five-point lead deep in the fourth quarter, but in the end it was clutch free throw shooting by Kliewer that nailed down the win. Kliewer, who finished the game with 15 points, scored her last four from the free throw line with less than 20 seconds to play.

“My Dad and I always do some running and work on free throws on the weekends (at the Harrisonville Community Center) so we have practiced that situation,” Kliewer said. “So I just took a deep breath and knew I could do it. My parents are the whole reason I play this game. They have passed their passion on to me.”

Brecken Moreland scored 10 points and joined Kliewer in double figures for Harrisonville. The Wildcats also got seven points from Lilly McClellan, six from Vivian Hartzler, four from Sarah Buffa and two from Hannah Kreimer.

Harrisonville, which played host to MRVC rival Grain Valley Thursday, will play next week in the Clinton Invitational