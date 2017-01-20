Turnovers turn into trouble for Ray-Pec

It didn’t take Raymore-Peculiar boys basketball coach Scott Jermain long to pinpoint the Panthers’ biggest problem so far this season.

“The biggest thing is, we turn the ball over too much,” Jermain said. “It’s just one of those things where you’ve got to get better.”

Turnovers have been a bugaboo for Ray-Pec most of this season, and that problem was on full display Jan. 12 when the Panthers took on Lee’s Summit West. Ray-Pec committed 20 turnovers, and West feasted off of them in the second half for a runaway 61-28 victory at the Titans’ field house.

“We turned it over 20 times on 48 possessions,” Jermain said. “You just can’t turn it over half the time and try to beat good teams.”

Those turnovers proved doubly troublesome for the Panthers against Lee’s Summit West. Not only did they take the ball out of the Panthers’ hands, they also fueled the Titans’ transition offense, especially in the second half.

Ray-Pec trailed 10-5 after the first quarter and was within 17-15 after a three-pointer by Wesley McCullough midway through the second quarter. West ended the quarter with a 9-0 run sparked by three-pointers from Christian Bishop and Tyson Campbell and took a 26-15 lead at the half.

The Titans then threw a haymaker in the third quarter with the help of six Ray-Pec turnovers. C.J. May scored off a midcourt steal and Elijah Childs turned another turnover into a thunderous slam to start a 15-3 spurt that gave LS West a 41-18 lead.

“That little run in the second half came from turnovers,” Jermain said. “We’ve got to figure that out.”

West led 45-23 after the third quarter, and after Mario Goodrich hit a three and followed that with a steal and a layup in the fourth quarter, the Titans had a 55-27 lead and the reserves were on the floor.

Goodrich led West, 12-1, with 15 points and Christian Bishop also reached double figures with 10.

McCullough made three three pointers and led Ray-Pec with 10 points.

Ray-Pec, 3-10, followed that defeat with a 63-37 loss to Park Hill South Jan.17 in the first round of the North Kansas City Invitational. McCullough and Key’Vaughn Shockley scored eight points each to lead Ray-Pec.