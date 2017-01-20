Sheriff’s Office spring Citizens’ Academy begins next month

Citizens’ Academy begins next month

Sheriff Jeff Weber announced the continuation of the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy beginning next month. The program, initiated by retired sheriff Dwight Diehl, is an eight-week course provided to citizens.

This program provides an in-depth look and hands-on training into the career of law enforcement at the sheriff’s office. Citizens are instructed by deputies on the subject of patrol, jail, communications, investigations, court and community policing.

The academy is an eight-week program, in which courses are held on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to approximately 9:30 p.m. Citizens will have the opportunity to ride along with a patrol deputy, work with jail deputies and communication officers. This enables them to observe firsthand how the sheriff’s office handles incidents.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older, have no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions and must be a resident or business owner in Cass County.

The program is free.

The Sheriff’s Citizens Academy will begin Feb. 15 and seating is limited. Individuals interested in attending the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy can visit cassmosheriff.org or contact Capt. Kevin Tieman at 816-380-8615 or 641@cassmosheriff.org.

Cass County Health Department to offer babysitting class

The Cass County Health Department is offering a “Safe Sitter” class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 21.

The class is designed for boys and girls in grades 6 to 8 (ages 11 to 13) and teaches life and safety skills for when they are home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting.

Registration is $35 and includes a student handbook, completion card, and a mini first aid kit. Lunch is not provided, so students will need to bring one for the day.

For more information, visit the health department’s website at casscountyhealth.com/divisions/health-education/safe-sitter-classes/ .

Optimist club hosts Coats for Kids program

The Ray-Pec Sunrise Optimist hosted Sarah Barnaby with the Coats for Kids program. The club donated $150 to the program, which provided 373 coats in 2016 to children that needed one from the Harrisonville, Belton, and Raymore-Peculiar school districts.