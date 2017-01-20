Sheriff’s crime report: Horses struck, killed in motor vehicle crash in Raymore

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Belton

01/09/17 08:53 187TH ST., BELTON

On January 9, 2017 at approximately 0853 hours a deputy was dispatched to East 187th Street, Belton, in reference to a standby. While on scene it was discovered that a stealing had occurred within the past 48 hours at this location.

01/12/17 02:21 PEC DRIVE/N CASS PARKWAY, BELTON

On January 12, 2017, a deputy attempted a vehicle stop on a silver in color passenger car in the area of Peculiar Drive and North Cass Parkway that fled from Peculiar Police Department. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in Archie, and the driver was arrested.

01/13/17 16:35 164TH TERRACE, BELTON

On January 13, 2017 at approximately 1635 hours, a deputy was transferred a phone call by dispatch in regards to a report of stealing. A deputy spoke with a victim who stated that on December 26, 2016 he had an item stolen from his mailbox, located at East 164th Terrace in rural Belton. A suspect has not been identified at this time.

01/15/17 17:21 164TH TERRACE, BELTON

On January 15, 2017 at approximately 1721 hours a deputy was dispatched to East 164th Terrace, Belton in reference to a domestic disturbance. An investigation revealed a male party refused to let his wife leave the house during an argument. An arrest was made.

Cleveland

01/11/17 07:51 STATE ROUTE D, CLEVELAND

On January 11, 2016 at approximately 0756 hours, a deputy was dispatched to south state route D highway, Cleveland, in reference to a motor vehicle theft. An investigation revealed a 2000 maroon Chevrolet Impala had been stolen. A suspect has not been identified in this case.

Harrisonville

01/09/17 12:58 227TH ST., HARRISONVILLE

On January 9, 2017, a deputy initiated a report of fraudulent use of a credit device that occurred at East 227th Street, Harrisonville, on or about December 4, 2016. There is no suspect information.

01/10/17 14:39 NB 7 HIGHWAY/ S. FREEDOM ROAD, HARRISONVILLE

On January 10, 2017 a deputy conducted a stealing investigation that occurred at S. State Route 7 at S. Freedom Road. The victim reported his vehicle had broken down and he left it on the shoulder. The victim reported both license plates were stolen off of the vehicle while it was left on the shoulder of the highway.

01/12/17 01:29 307TH ST. EAST OF US49, HARRISONVILLE

On January 12, 2017 at about 0129 hours, a deputy was dispatched to 307th street east of US Interstate 49 in reference to a car on fire. Upon arrival a vehicle was completely engulfed in fire and Fire Personnel from Central Cass Fire Department and Harrisonville Fire Department were attempting to extinguish the fire. No one was located around the vehicle and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Pleasant Hill

01/13/17 13:50 20318 STATE ROUTE 7, PLEASANT HILL

On January 13, 2017 a deputy conducted a stealing investigation at 20318 S. State Route 7, Pleasant Hill. A deputy made contact with the victim, who stated a 16-foot car hauler trailer was stolen from the property sometime between December 04, 2016 and December 15, 2016. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

01/14/17 09:34 AIRPORT ROAD, PLEASANT HILL

On January 14, 2017, a deputy conducted a burglary investigation that occurred at S. Airport Road, Pleasant Hill. The victim reported a window broken out and a kerosene heater stolen from the inside the residence. No suspects have been identified in this investigation.

Raymore

01/09/17 02:31 SB 49/MM 171, RAYMORE

On Sunday January 9, 2017 at approximately 0235 hours, a deputy was dispatched to SB I-49 at approximately mile marker 171 in reference to an MVA-Non injury, tractor trailer vs. horse. Two horses were killed in the incident. Property damage was caused to the tractor trailer during the accident. The owner of the horses was contacted.

01/15/17 10:30 MULLEN AVE., RAYMORE

On 01/15/2017 at approximately 1053 hours a deputy was dispatched to North Mullen Ave, Raymore, in reference to a motor vehicle crash. An investigation revealed a vehicle stuck the mailbox belonging to this address. The vehicle left the scene and has not been identified.