Who me? Set in my ways? Soul mate offers answer

When there’s nothing we particularly care to watch on television available, we enjoy the old reruns of Family Feud on the Game Channel.

In my opinion, Steve Harvey is the best host they have ever had. I appreciate his humor, his interaction with the families and the fact that he genuinely appears to be having a good time doing his job.

The winning family gains the opportunity to play the money round with a chance to win $20,000. As we were watching a couple of weeks ago, two young men from the winning family represented the others in the money round. Harvey posed the following: “We interviewed 100 married women and asked, on a scale of 1 to 10, how set is your husband in his ways?”

The young man’s answer was 7. But in the split second before he could utter a sound, my wife, the love of my life, my soul mate, blurted (out loud), “10!” The brother of the young man who had said 7 gave 8 as his response. Harvey shared with the audience that 10 was the number one answer. 10!

Naturally, Linda began laughing hysterically, I, however was not quite as amused.

Now, I must point out that she did try to make me feel somewhat better, in that she was only attempting to guess the number one answer. And, as she pointed out, she was correct, 10 was the number one answer.

I couldn’t leave it there. I had to ask if she thought that I was set in my ways. Anyone care to guess her response?

One of our favorite family lines from our annual reunion relates to just this subject. We love to say, “You can always tell a Coffelt — you just can’t tell him much!”

Yes, it’s true. I come from a long line of headstrong, opinionated, stubborn, hardworking people who do not like to admit being wrong. Frankly, I’m proud of it.

But to say that I’m set in my ways? I hurriedly pointed out to my bride certain areas in my life in which I feel that I have displayed a great deal of flexibility. She accurately reminded me that in many of those cases, I had no choice. Things were going to change whether I wanted to change with them or not.

Time to change tactics: So, is being set in your ways necessarily a bad thing?

In my opinion this is where it gets very subjective. When I asked that of Linda, I got a good laugh and a long pause. “Well, sometimes it can be, especially if you don’t think you are,” was all she could say.

Obviously she thinks I am very much set in my ways and living in denial. Looks like it’s past time for me to change the subject. Maybe it’s time to discuss Senate confirmation hearings or getting our documentation ready for income tax preparation, anything…

My take on the matter? I think that we are all set in our ways in one respect or another. We all have daily routines and habits that are not necessarily bad. For instance, I always begin shaving on the right side of my face. That’s an almost daily habit that has no harmful consequence, as I’m quite certain that the left side of my face isn’t jealous of the right.

So, just for the record, I will admit that I am somewhat set in my ways. There are habits, routines, and core beliefs that I adhere to. I know what I like and what I dislike and I know how I want things done. But I can change — if I really have to.

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident and his email address is dcoffelt@coffeltlandtitle.com.