FFA members attend motivational conference

A milestone for novice FFA members

First-year FFA members from Cass Career Center were among more than 4,500 statewide to attend at the annual Greenhand Motivational Conferences in early January.

Eighteen conferences were held at 13 locations, where students learned about being positive role models, making sound choices, becoming active team members and making a positive difference in their schools. The Cass County students joined those from 24 other schools Jan. 3 at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia..

Area FFA Reporter Alexis Taylor of Harrisonville helped facilitate the conference.

Special Olympians earn medals

Harrisonville Special Olympics athletes brought home four gold medals and a silver after competing Jan. 7 in the KC Metro area basketball tournament in Belton.

Earning gold were Krista Britt, Will Charlton, Sam Ketcher and Joe Puryear. Dominic McCoy earned silver.