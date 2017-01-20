District receives budget award

Kudos for budget

For the second straight year, the Raymore-Peculiar School District has received the Meritorious Budget Award from the Association of School Business Officials International. The award recognizes the district for its 2016-2017 submission.

After a rigorous review by professional auditors, the award is given only to districts that meet or exceed stringent criteria. During the 2015-2016 school year, only five Missouri districts, including Raymore-Peculiar, received the award.

Preparing the budget to qualify for the Meritorious Budget Award is a more comprehensive process than for a normal budget. The finished product must present financial information, statistical data and performance data in a way that illustrates the district’s short- and long-term strategies and provides transparency.

The Ray-Pec budget for 2016-2017 includes information in graphic and narrative form. Information is presented in different ways to meet the needs of many patrons.

Love and Logic classes

Parents are invited to attend Love and Logic classes next month, where they will learn to allow children to grow through their mistakes and live with the consequences of their choices.

The four sessions are scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, in the library at Eagle Glen Intermediate School, 100 Foxridge Drive.

The $10 cost includes a workbook. Sign up by Jan. 31 with social worker Janet James at janet.james@raypec.org or 816-892-1459.

Foundation gala Feb. 25

The fourth annual Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation Gala is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, at Loch Lloyd Country Club.

A social hour and silent auction begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m., and a live auction after dinner.

Tickets are $60 per person. Buy them in person at the Administrative Services Center, 21005 S. School Road., Peculiar; online at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/raypecgala, or by calling 816-892-1311.

Proceeds support the foundation for the benefit of Ray-Pec students and staff.