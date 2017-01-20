Superintendent directs school board members to ignore questions from media, school staff and the community

A text from the Harrisonville School District administration asked school board members not to speak with The Democrat about an issue that had been discussed and voted on in an open meeting.

The text, sent by the secretary to the board and Superintendent Frank Dahman, read in part:

“Just wanted to send a quick reminder to board members ... we are hearing that Max from the newspaper is trying to contact some or all of you. (Assistant Superintendent Dan) Erholtz has already spoken with him and answered his questions so please do not return his calls.”

The text is evidence of long-standing practice by the current and past superintendents directing board members not to speak with teachers, coaches, the media or even their constituents, according to past board president Jerald Dickey.

Dickey said he ignored such directives, choosing to speak to school staff and community members when he felt it would benefit students and the district.

But his view is not held by Dahman, who has continued practices adopted by former superintendents designed to keep board members from engaging in transparent dialogue, said Dickey and former board member Joe Price.

In November, Dahman shared with The Democrat his vision for speaking with the media.

“I speak for the board in all matters,” Dahman said, during an interview for a story about what some perceived as the district’s budget trouble.

When asked how he could speak for the entire board when it disagreed on issues, Dahman said, “I can speak for the minority, too.”

He said such a practice was meant to prevent controversy.

He did add, however, that “we don’t tell (board members) they can’t go out and speak,” but the text obtained by The Democrat contradicts that position.

Dahman did not return a request for comment.

The Harrisonville school board is currently comprised of seven members: President Chad Reynolds, RJ Knox, Chris Bell, Tina Graef, Darold Shelton, Gina Smith and Bing Schimmelpfenning.

Only Bell returned The Democrat’s requests for comment sent to each member.

“I received from the district a text asking me not to speak to the press,” Bell said by phone.

Bell later forwarded the text to The Democrat. He added that an earlier interview about his views of the school meal account debt was only his opinion and did not represent the full board’s stance.

The ability of Bell and other board members to continue sharing their opinions to the community and press is key to keeping the public informed, according to Dickey.

“I believe every board member should have the opportunity to voice their concern to the general public because that’s who elected them,” Dickey said.

Dickey recently resigned because he did not agree with the direction of the board.

Jean Maneke, a Kansas City lawyer who specializes in free speech law, said elected officials are protected by the First Amendment when speaking to their constituents or the press.

“There’s nothing that anyone can say that puts a block on your right to free speech,” Maneke said.

Dickey said during his time under Dahman, board members were told they could only ask questions during open meetings if they submitted them in writing to administrators beforehand.

Dickey was unsure if that practice was still in place in the months leading to his resignation, adding, “the reason I don’t know is I didn’t follow the rule.”

Dickey and Maneke did qualify their statements by saying some information — that which is litigious or confidential — cannot be shared publicly.

Joe Price, a former school board member with a decade of experience, disagrees with Dahman’s cagey handling of the media and public.

“If you’re afraid of what the press is going to find, you’re not on the up and up,” Price said. “There are lots of secrets buried over there (at the school district) that they don’t want to come out.”

He added that under Dahman, some proposals presented to the board have come without cost estimates, contrary to past practices.

Dickey said board members once reviewed administrators’ credit card purchasing history. There are about 20 credit cards held by district staff, some with monthly lines of $10,000. After the board began reviewing the credit history, the monthly spending dropped by about 20 percent, Dickey said.

But “this year, when we lost a majority ... the board decided nobody can look at the credit cards, except a financial officer and auditor,” Dickey said.

Price is concerned that the current board is not providing enough scrutiny of district administration.

“You get superintendents with personalities, they think they run everything and you as a board should do as they tell you,” Price said.

But school board members, if given the opportunity, could act as the “seven best emissaries to get the word out to the community and the press if you use them properly,” Price contended.

Marv Cochran, another former board member until last spring, attempted to explain Dahman’s intentions.

“He wants to do the right thing,” Cochran said. “But he’s under such an egregious pressure, trying to walk a tightrope.”

During his time on the board, Cochran feared an ethics violation by speaking to the public. Price said the Missouri School Boards’ Association training encourages new board members not to confront superintendents.

“We felt like we really wanted to talk to (The Democrat) but felt like we were in violation of statutes if we did,” Cochran said.

Maneke said any attempts at precluding public officials from speaking about public issues is a violation of First Amendment rights.

“It’s a personal choice,” she said. “You can’t tell them they can’t make that decision.”