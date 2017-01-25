School board members directed to ignore questions from the media

When information goes out to the public, it is always best to be factual and consistent, not second hand or opinion based. For that reason, the District’s Board policies state that individual Board members do not have authority to speak or act for the Board. The superintendent is responsible for communicating on behalf of the District and for keeping the public informed about District matters. When we make decisions at meetings, it is after much deliberation and input from professionals in their respective areas. Most of the time we agree, but there are times when we do not. It is then that we should agree to disagree and look to the next issue to find common ground and come together.

We are seven individuals who come from different backgrounds and life experiences. We come together to discuss district business and matters impacting the district in meetings that are open to the public and the press. There have been several times when the public and press are not present at meetings to hear the total conversation on various topics. We have hired a superintendent to manage the district and to be our voice to the public and staff. He has all the information and reports and works directly for the Board. That is his job.

A text from the Harrisonville School District’s central office asked school board members not to speak with The Democrat about an issue that had been discussed and voted on in an open meeting.

The text, sent Jan. 20 at Superintendent Frank Dahman’s direction, reads in part:

“Just wanted to send a quick reminder to board members ... we are hearing that Max (Londberg) from the newspaper is trying to contact some or all of you. (Assistant Superintendent Dan) Erholtz has already spoken with him and answered his questions so please do not return his calls.”

Dahman said the text was sent in order to remind three recently appointed board members of long-standing board policy, which states only the board president or superintendent can speak to the media on behalf of the district or board.

Despite the policy, the ability of board members to share their opinions to the community and press is key to keeping the public informed, according to past board member Jerald Dickey.

“I believe every board member should have the opportunity to voice their concern to the general public because that’s who elected them,” Dickey said.

The Harrisonville school board is currently comprised of seven members: President Chad Reynolds, RJ Knox, Chris Bell, Tina Graef, Darold Shelton, Gina Smith and Bing Schimmelpfenning.

Bell and Reynolds returned The Democrat’s requests for comment sent to each member.

“I received from the district a text asking me not to speak to the press,” Bell said by phone.

Bell later forwarded the text to The Democrat. He added that an earlier interview in which he shared his views of the school meal account debt was only his opinion and did not represent the full board’s stance.

Joe Price, a former board member who has more than a decade of experience but does not currently hold a seat, disagrees with the board’s handling of the media and public.

School board members, if given the opportunity, could act as the “seven best emissaries to get the word out to the community and the press if you use them properly,” Price contended.

Jean Maneke, a Kansas City lawyer who specializes in free speech law, said elected officials are protected by the First Amendment when speaking to their constituents or the press.

“There’s nothing that anyone can say that puts a block on your right to free speech,” Maneke said.

Dickey and Maneke did qualify their statements by saying some information — that which is litigious or confidential — cannot be shared publicly.

Dahman acknowledged that board members have a right to speak to the media, but the board has unanimously approved agreements twice in the last 12 years, most recently last summer, that state only the superintendent or board president can speak with the media on behalf of the district.

He directed the text to be sent, he said, simply as a reminder to new board members of that policy.

Board President Chad Reynolds believes that on the occasions that the board is divided on an issue, the debate can take place during an open meeting, but it ends after the issue has been voted on.

“If your side wins, you win. If you lose, you need to move on because there are other issues we need to address,” Reynolds said. “We can’t get polarized. It creates hard feelings on both sides of the issues.”

Reynolds added that such polarization can be found at higher levels of government, but at the school board level, “we need to be working on coming together.”

Dickey said during his time under Dahman, and keeping with past practice, board members were encouraged to submit questions in writing before open meetings.

Dickey was unsure if that practice was still in place in the months leading to his resignation, saying, “the reason I don’t know is I didn’t follow the rule.”

But Dahman said the practice is meant to allow administrators time to research the answers to board members’ questions.

“That practice is a way to ensure that board members get the most accurate information and information they want at the time they ask for it,” Dahman said.

Former school board member Marv Cochran said he feared an ethics violation as a board member when speaking to the public.

“We felt like we really wanted to talk to (The Democrat) but felt like we were in violation of statutes if we did,” Cochran said.