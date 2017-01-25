Missouri’s law on sprinkler systems doesn’t hold water with fire experts

Last month, fire at the Twin Oaks apartment complex in Harrisonville displaced 27 residents. It destroyed a 12-unit building and the fire’s embers, blown about by wind on the bitterly cold day, caused minor fires in four other buildings.

Residents walked about wrapped in blankets as their belongings burned.

Jason Blakey, whose grandmother and great-grandmother lived in the destroyed building, became emotional one day later as he considered all that his relatives had lost.

Had a sprinkler system been installed at the Twin Oaks apartments, experts say the building could have been saved.

“I know it could’ve,” said Kip Thomas, the former building official in Harrisonville.

“I would agree with that. The building would still be standing,” said Rick Ennis, a Cape Girardeau fire chief.

The installation of sprinklers wasn’t mandatory in the Twin Oaks apartment building when it was originally built in the 1980s, Thomas said.

But the need for them in newly built homes is becoming more pressing, experts say, as fire in modern homes spreads far more rapidly than ever, posing new dangers to residents.

A combination of factors, including building materials and building trends, have radically decreased the time it takes for a fire to become deadly.

Ennis, who is also the chairman of the Missouri Fire Sprinkler Coalition, said fires in modern homes can reach “flashover,” or the point at which everything in a room is engulfed by flame, in just three minutes.

It once took 20 or 30 minutes to reach flashover.

That’s less time for residents to escape safely, and it’s “what’s changing the face of fire,” according to Jim Eden, an assistant fire chief for the Lee’s Summit Fire Department.

Stopping them cold

But experts agree the life-saving mechanism of sprinkler systems can combat today’s rapid fires, save lives and reduce property damage.

With sprinklers, “you can stop a fire in its early stages,” Eden said. “It’s one thing to have smoke detection, which is fantastic, but it does nothing to actually stop the spread of fire.”

But at the Missouri Capitol, lawmakers like Rick Brattin, a Harrisonville Republican, voted to prevent municipalities from mandating the installation of fire sprinkler systems in new one- and two-family homes. Brattin co-sponsored the 2011 bill, which was set to expire in 2019. Since then, a similar bill was passed in 2014 and will not expire until 2024.

The legislation dismisses the International Residential Code, a document delineating model building requirements that most U.S. communities adopt. The model code calls for fire sprinklers in all residential buildings, regardless of size.

Brattin defended Missouri’s law, saying it gives citizens a choice.

“If people want (to install a sprinkler system) in their home, there’s absolutely nothing that prohibits them from doing so,” Brattin said. “I’m more for ensuring that people have choices and abilities. That’s government’s job.”

Ennis said that invoking choice as justification for Missouri’s law overlooks the fact that most homeowners buy already existing homes and therefore are unable to choose if it has sprinklers.

“When I moved to Cape Girardeau, I asked the Realtor to find a home with a sprinkler system in it,” Ennis said. “There were none.”

Some experts say the choice of whether or not a city can mandate the installation of sprinklers in newly built, smaller homes should be left to municipal governments.

“(Legislators) should not be dictating the level of protection a community wants and is willing to pay for,” said Jim Ford.

Ford is the fire marshal of Scottsdale, Ariz., and he spearheaded efforts three decades ago to adopt a comprehensive fire sprinkler mandate in new homes, making Scottsdale the first major city in the country to do so.

Though the ordinance still stands today, the Arizona legislature has since passed a similar law to Missouri’s, banning local entities from requiring sprinklers in new homes as Scottsdale did. Cities like Scottsdale that had already adopted city-wide mandates could keep them.

“What states have done is taken away the decision-making authority for people who will pay the bill and are closest to the problem,” Ford said.

Ford believes the anti-sprinkler legislation could some day lead to a court case following a death that could have been prevented by sprinklers.

“National codes require them. That’s what’s interesting,” Ford said. “Why a state legislator thinks he’s smarter than national building and fire and architectural and engineering professionals in the country...” he said, trailing off. “This is a political issue.”

Ford said that before Scottsdale adopted its sprinkler mandate, he was told no one would build in Scottsdale, citing the cost of installing sprinklers. But before the ordinance Scottsdale had a population of about 80,000. About 30 years later, the population of the city has nearly tripled.

Shane Ray, a former volunteer fire chief in Pleasant View, Tenn., which passed its own local ordinance mandating fire sprinklers, said he advises fire groups to not accept the “mandatory option” adopted in Missouri and other states.

“(Citizens) don’t get an option on smoke alarms; they don’t get to select the size of the electrical service; they don’t get to pick which glass is tempered or not,” said Ray, now the president of the National Fire Sprinkler Association. “Most citizens aren’t informed enough to realize the need for some requirements ... that is why we have codes and standards in the country, to protect the citizen, from dangers and from fraud and substandard housing.”

When asked why he didn’t advocate giving purchasers of apartments or hotels a similar choice as those of smaller homes when it came to installing sprinklers, Brattin said he needed to check the state statutes before commenting.

Ford said sprinkler advocates face a common opponent with deep pockets and much clout in state legislatures: various home builders associations and the real estate industry.

Katie Walkley, a government affairs manager with the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, gave three reasons for the group’s opposition to mandatory laws requiring the installation of fire sprinkler systems: choice; cost; and survivability with existing technology, such as smoke detectors.

“The Home Builders Association has supported legislation to prohibit municipalities from mandating home sprinklers in new construction,” Walkley said.

Ford said that after Scottsdale passed its universal sprinkler requirement, other communities began looking to its success and seeking similar community-wide ordinances.

But the Home Builders Association halted that progress, according to Ford.

“We figured out how much political clout (the Home Builders Associations) have,” Ford said. “They’ve gone to state legislatures and have trumped firefighters.”

The builders associations argue mandatory sprinklers will kill jobs.

Ford called that a fallacy.

“Builders and Realtors won’t admit it, but the cost of a home is based on the market, what they can get out of it,” Ford said. “If they are required to put (sprinklers) in ... it’s just going to hurt their bottom line.”

According to a Harris Interactive Survey, 70 percent of homeowners say a home is more desirable if it has a sprinkler system.

Ennis said retrofitting a home after it has been built with a system would cost about twice as much as it does to install during initial construction.

Today’s cost, according to the National Fire Protection Association, is about $1.35 per square foot.

Safety by the numbers

Walkley and Brattin both cited the survivability of home fires due to smoke detectors as evidence that sprinklers should not be mandated.

“There is usually a 99.45 percent chance of surviving a house fire,” Walkley said.

Even so, a fire fatality still occurred about every 160 minutes in 2015, according to Ford and the National Fire Protection Association. More than 3,000 people died, and more than 15,000 were injured.

The NFPA reported a 3.7 percent increase in fires reported in 2015, up to 1.34 million.

With sprinklers, the likelihood of dying decreases dramatically. Sprinklers decrease the risk of death by about 80 percent, while smoke detectors cut the risk by about 33 percent.

In addition, the average property loss diminishes by 70 percent in homes with sprinklers.

Though the likelihood of dying in a fire is slight without sprinklers, it is higher for older citizens. Those 65 and older had a 2.6 times greater risk of dying in a fire than the rest of the population in 2014, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Nationwide, about 4,000 people died by fire in 2005, and about 3,400 people died in 2014. The decrease, coupled with a growing population, means the rate of death per home fire decreased by 24 percent in that time span.

But for Ford, thousands of annual fatalities are too much, and he believes the rate of fire deaths in the country could actually begin to increase due to the speed of today’s fires.

Three new facets of the modern home have contributed to today’s rapid blazes, factors that, taken together, are what Ennis called a “perfect storm.”

Increasingly, furniture is made with synthetic materials such as polyurethane, rather than natural materials such as cotton.

If synthetic furniture catches fire, “it’s just like burning gasoline,” said John Spencer, an assistant chief with the Lee’s Summit Fire Department.

The synthetic materials, combined with lightweight, more flammable lumber and open floor plans, which better allow for oxygen to fan flames, means modern home dwellers could have less than five minutes to evacuate before a flame has grown into a blaze.

A study by the Underwriters Laboratories, an independent safety science company, delves more into the causes and effects of modern homes on the spread of fire.

Cost factors

Another point of contention to universal sprinklers is the cost of the systems. Walkley and Brattin cited it as prohibitive in terms of requiring sprinklers.

Darrell Myers, a retired builder in Harrisonville who formerly owned New Castle Homes, said that in rural areas particularly, sprinkler systems are too costly.

Myers said larger water lines and creating a water supply such as a pond or reservoir could cost as much as $50,000.

However, according to the NFPA, a sprinkler system only requires a water line with the capacity to carry 26 gallons per minute, enough for two sprinkler heads.

According to Peg Paul, a communications manager with the Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition, an educational group, a 1-inch water line could provide the flow necessary for a sprinkler system.

About 300 gallons is all that’s needed to provide about 10 minutes of flow for two sprinklers, adding valuable time for residents to evacuate, Paul said. She added that a 300-gallon water tank and pump costs about $3,000.

In Scottsdale, the systems have likely saved lives. In the 15 years after 1986, when the city passed the ordinance requiring sprinklers in all new residences, there were 598 home fires. There were no deaths in homes with sprinklers, but 13 people died in homes without them.

The average monetary loss per incident in Scottsdale homes with sprinklers was $2,166. The average loss per incident without them was $45,019.

Eden, the Lee’s Summit assistant fire chief, said a common misconception regarding sprinkler systems is that all heads will go off at once.

“Everybody thinks because of television that if a smoke alarm goes off or somebody lights a match,” all the sprinklers will go off, Eden said. “That is not correct.”

Sprinkler heads are triggered by high temperatures; the activation temperature can range from 135 to 165 degrees. Though they can be triggered inadvertently (such as by hanging things from them), Paul said a protective plate can be purchased to prevent accidental activation.

Ford said that in Scottsdale, about 90 percent of fires are controlled by sprinklers before the fire department arrives, saving the community money because fire crews don’t spend hours fighting fires and can instead respond to other calls.

Despite the evidence, the Missouri legislature has blocked cities from mandating sprinklers in all homes.

“Safety in the history of our country has rarely been a consumer’s choice,” Ennis said. “It’s more often legislated.”

Added Eden: “The best way to protect yourself is to have a fire put out almost immediately, and that’s what sprinklers do. And they do it well.”