Ray-Pec schools

The winner is ... again ... Joel Miles

Eighth-grader Joel Miles is the Raymore-Peculiar School District’s spelling champion for the fourth consecutive year. During the district bee on Jan. 19, Miles won in Round 6 with the word “salami.”

After three students tied for runner-up, a spell-off took place involving seventh-grader Luke Voelker, fifth-grader Audrey Mitchell and eighth-grader David Peek.

Audrey misspelled her word in Round 8. After 16 more rounds, David won by spelling “tortoni.”

As the winner, Joel received a trophy and a Visa gift card from UMB. He will also represent Ray-Pec at the Cass County Spelling Bee at 10:30 a.m. March 8 at the Ray-Pec Administrative Services Center, 21005 S. School Road. Joel was the Cass County champion in 2014 and 2015 and qualified for trips to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Twenty-eight students in grades four through eight — the top spellers in their schools — competed:

• Creekmoor Elementary: Fourth-graders Gracie Chambers and Kaitlyn Sellars.

• Peculiar Elementary: Fourth-graders Maryn Clausing and Chloe Killingsworth.

• Raymore Elementary: Fourth-graders Natalie Daniels and Connor Palmer.

• Shull Elementary: Fourth-graders Aiden Carver and Sophie Dick.

• Stonegate Elementary: Fourth-graders Lucas Goss and Abby Ragsdale.

• Timber Creek Elementary: Fourth-graders Ian Nooteboom and Faith Suddarth.

• Bridle Ridge Intermediate School: Fifth-graders Andrew Burton and Audrey Mitchelll; sixth-graders Austin Mathieu and Cabrian Voliva.

• Eagle Glen Intermediate School: Fifth-graders Jana Bruce and Patrick Martin; sixth-graders Josiah Macchi and Miles Sellami.

• Ray-Pec East Middle School: Seventh-graders Bryce Brown, Olivia Burton, Charis Gines and Luke Voelker; eighth-graders Joel Miles, David Peek, Andrew Settle and Allison Whittemore.

Snow-day makeup

Raymore-Peculiar students will get slightly shorter breaks this semester because of recent snow days.

The Jan. 5 snow day will be made up on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Jan. 13 snow day will be made up on Monday, April 17.

Any other inclement weather days will be made up starting May 24.