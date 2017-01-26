Pleasant Hill Schools

Principal named for primary school

Sherry Helus, now an elementary school principal in Kansas, has been named principal at Pleasant Hill Primary School for the 2017-2018 school year. She replaces Sandra Haight, who will retire after this academic year.

Helus has five years of elementary principal experience and 20 years of teaching experience. She is principal at West Indianola Elementary in Topeka.

Helus has received many awards over the years: Pearson Global Learning Fellow, the California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence, the National Foundation for the Improvement in Education Teaching Excellence Award - Kansas Awardee, Kansas Teacher of the Year Region 2 and USD 320 Teacher of the Year. She’s a national recipient of the Presidential Award of Excellence in Math and Science.

In a news release, the district said she is knowledgeable in several programs undertaken by the Primary School in recent years, including instructional practices, testing and discipline.

Helus has an undergraduate degree in elementary education and a master’s in administration and leadership, both from Kansas State University. The district said she is known for communicating effectively with staff and families to build trusting relationships.

“The primary years set the stage for student learning. I hope to get all kids and parents off on a positive start,” Helus said.

School year extended

Two snow days in January have pushed the last day of school, originally set for May 16, to Thursday, May 18. More snow days could change the calendar again.

School will be dismissed three hours early on the last day.