Senior menus

HARRISONVILLE SENIOR CITIZENS MULTIPURPOSE CENTER SPONSORED BY CASS COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING, HARRISONVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER, 2400 JEFFERSON PARKWAY, Jan. 30- Feb. 3.

Congregate meals are served 11:15 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. For meal reservations, call 816-380-8980 ext. 2, 24 hours in advance.

The suggested price is $3 for seniors age 60 and older and disabled age 18 to 59 with a written disability award. A fixed price of $5.75 is for people under age 60.

Milk, coffee or tea served with every meal.

Monday: Hot turkey open face sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, roll, applesauce

Tuesday: Taco salad, refried beans, tortilla chips, gelatin with pineapple

Wednesday: Chili with beans, coleslaw, crackers, fruit

Thursday: Pork chop, mashed potato with gravy, stewed tomatoes, bread, cherry crisp

Friday: Cheeseburger, lettuce tomato and onion, bun, potato wedges, fruit

BELTON SENIOR CENTER 609 MINNIE AVE., BELTON Jan. 30- Feb. 3.

Meals are served at noon Monday through Friday at the Senior Center. There is a suggested contribution price of $3 for those age 60 and older and the price for ages 18 to 59 is $5.75. The center also offers cards, bingo, birthday parties, holiday parties and outings.

Reservations are required. For more information or to make a luncheon reservation, call 816-348-7410.

Monday: Chicken and noodle casserole, peas and carrots, tossed salad, Mandarin oranges

Tuesday: Baked chicken leg quarters, potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread, fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Meatloaf sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, bread, apricot halves

Thursday: Ham and pinto beans with onion on side, spinach, white bread, strawberries

Friday: Hamburger, O’Brien potatoes, lettuce, tomato, bun, orange