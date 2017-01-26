Senior menus

January 26, 2017 

HARRISONVILLE SENIOR CITIZENS MULTIPURPOSE CENTER SPONSORED BY CASS COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING, HARRISONVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER, 2400 JEFFERSON PARKWAY, Jan. 30- Feb. 3.

Congregate meals are served 11:15 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. For meal reservations, call 816-380-8980 ext. 2, 24 hours in advance.

The suggested price is $3 for seniors age 60 and older and disabled age 18 to 59 with a written disability award. A fixed price of $5.75 is for people under age 60.

Milk, coffee or tea served with every meal.

Monday: Hot turkey open face sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, roll, applesauce

Tuesday: Taco salad, refried beans, tortilla chips, gelatin with pineapple

Wednesday: Chili with beans, coleslaw, crackers, fruit

Thursday: Pork chop, mashed potato with gravy, stewed tomatoes, bread, cherry crisp

Friday: Cheeseburger, lettuce tomato and onion, bun, potato wedges, fruit

BELTON SENIOR CENTER 609 MINNIE AVE., BELTON Jan. 30- Feb. 3.

Meals are served at noon Monday through Friday at the Senior Center. There is a suggested contribution price of $3 for those age 60 and older and the price for ages 18 to 59 is $5.75. The center also offers cards, bingo, birthday parties, holiday parties and outings.

Reservations are required. For more information or to make a luncheon reservation, call 816-348-7410.

Monday: Chicken and noodle casserole, peas and carrots, tossed salad, Mandarin oranges

Tuesday: Baked chicken leg quarters, potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread, fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Meatloaf sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, bread, apricot halves

Thursday: Ham and pinto beans with onion on side, spinach, white bread, strawberries

Friday: Hamburger, O’Brien potatoes, lettuce, tomato, bun, orange

Join The Conversation

Cass County Democrat Missourian is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service