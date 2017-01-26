Belton school news

Thespians at state conference

The Belton High School Thespian Troupe traveled to the Missouri State Thespian Conference in the St. Louis area over the icy weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Senior Sarah McMillen performed in the All State Show, “Iphigenia.” Ashton Bennett and Caylee Gaston earned a Superior rating for their musical duet, and Tara Hartenbower starred in the Page to Stage theatrical reading.

The Technical Challenge and Improv teams performed, and all four performance scholarship students (McMillen, Bennett, Gaston and Bethanie Hasberger) received multiple callbacks from universities. Several obtained scholarship offers.

High school presents “Frankenstein”

Belton High School Theatre Department will present Fred Carmichael’s “Frankenstein 1930” at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 to 4 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Belton Middle School Freshman Center Forum Theatre.

A scientist performs an unorthodox scientific experiment creating life from death, which has deadly consequences. Harking back to the original concept of “Frankenstein,” this version amplifies the film’s suspenseful horror and adds greater depth of character and motivation as well as a new and different love story.

The cast of Frankenstein 1930 features: Laurel DeLapp as Mother, Tara Hartenbower as Daughter, Don Shelby as the First Grave Digger, Chad Kawakami as the Second Grave Digger, Tye Voss as Gorgo, Caylee Gaston as Aunt Frederica, Mallory Vanmeter as Berta, Sarah McMillen as Elizabeth, Daniel Miller as Henry Lovitz, Tyler Molendorp as Dr. Hellstrom, Rafael Hinojos as The Creature, Chad Kawakami as Horst, Laurel DeLapp as Jalna, Don Shelby as the Second Man, JoAnne Reck and Lily Case as Maria, and Hunter Caldwell as Korda.

Tickets are $5 for students and $6 for adults, and can be purchased in advance at, bhspiratetheatre.weebly.com.