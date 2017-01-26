Sheriff’s crime report: Jan. 16-22

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Archie

01/16/17 21:54 CLEMENT ROAD, ARCHIE

On January 16, 2017 at about 2154 hours, a deputy was dispatched to S. Clement Road in reference to a third party call of a disturbance at that address. Upon arrival a deputy contacted a woman who told a deputy the subject was at the house but left when she told the subject she had a gun. She told a deputy the subject did not assault her or threaten to assault her she just did not want the subject at the residence. According to the woman no crime was committed.

Belton

01/17/17 10:02 MULLEN ROAD, BELTON

On January 17, 2017 at approximately 1007 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the report of theft from a motor vehicle at S. Mullen Road outside of Belton. Upon arrival, a deputy contacted the victim. A suspect in the incident has not been identified.

01/17/17 15:34 187TH STREET, BELTON

On January 17, 2017 at approximately 1537 hours a deputy was dispatched to east 187th Street, Belton, in reference to shots being fired in the area. While on scene 12 spent shell casings were found in the area. A suspect has not been identified in this case.

01/18/17 13:31 MERNARDS, BELTON

On January 18, 2017 at approximately 1348 hours, a deputy was dispatched to 2501 West Mechanic, Harrisonville, in reference to a walk-in property damage report. An investigation revealed a ricochet bullet struck a subject’s vehicle within the last 24 hours, and shattered his rear window. No suspect was identified.

01/19/17 13:59 TERRY AVE., BELTON

On January 19, 2017 a deputy conducted an investigation of fraud that was called into the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The victim reported someone had called impersonating a Cass County Deputy and told him he had active warrants and tried to get him to pay the bond to take care of the charges. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

01/21/17 02:15 ASH ST., BELTON

On January 21, 2017 at about 0215 hours, a deputy was dispatched to S. Ash in reference to a theft from an automobile and an assault. Upon arrival a deputy contacted a victim. The victim told a deputy that a radar detector was stolen from his vehicle.

Creighton

01/20/17 13:34 355TH ST, CREIGHTON

On January 20, 2017 a deputy responded to E. 355th Street, Creighton, for suspicious activity. A hunting cabin was found to have been burglarized and three rifles were reported by the property owner to have been stolen. A suspect has been identified and one rifle has been recovered from a residence in Creighton.

East Lynne

01/22/17 11:45 COLONY AVE., EAST LYNNE

On January 22, 2017 at approximately 1145 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Colony Ave, East Lynne, to the report of a theft from an automobile. Upon arrival, a deputy contacted the victim who reported several items were stolen from his work truck. A suspect has not yet been identified.

Gunn City

01/16/17 16:02 NORTH ST, GUNN CITY

On January 16, 2016 a deputy responded to E. North Street Gunn City, to investigate a vehicle that had stolen license plates. Two subjects were placed into custody. The vehicle was found to have bullet damage from an unknown incident in Kansas City, and was found to be unregistered and was towed to the Sheriff’s Office.

Harrisonville

01/19/17 13:02 267TH ST, HARRISONVILLE

On January 19, 2017 a deputy conducted a stealing investigation at E. 267th Street, Harrisonville. The victim reported a Lincoln welder stolen from his outbuilding. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

01/20/17 15:02 275TH STREET ST, HARRISONVILLE

On January 20, 2017 at approximately 1510 hours, a deputy was dispatched to E 275th St. outside of Harrisonville, regarding the burglary of a storage unit. Upon arrival, a deputy contacted the victim. He described the unit that was burglarized and the items taken. A suspect has not yet been identified.

Peculiar

01/19/17 20:29 235TH ST, PECULIAR

On January 19, 2017, a deputy investigated a residential burglary that occurred at E. 235th in rural Peculiar. No suspect has been identified at this time.

01/20/17 15:51 211TH ST, PECULIAR

On January 20, 2017 at approximately 1654 hours, a deputy contacted a victim who wanted to report a theft of an animal which she believes occurred outside of Peculiar. A suspect was identified. The victim was requesting an informational report to document the animal not being returned to her so she could make a report with the jurisdiction where the animal currently is.

Pleasant Hill

01/21/17 17:22 STATE ROUTE 58, PLEASANT HILL

On January 21, 2017 at approximately 1726 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the report of a burglary at E. State Route 58 outside of Pleasant Hill. Upon arrival, a deputy contacted the victim who reported the home he is in the process of purchasing was burglarized. Tools and building materials were taken from the residence. A suspect has not been identified.

Raymore

01/16/17 10:15 CLENDENEN RD, RAYMORE

On January 16, 2017 at 1018 hours, a deputy was dispatched to N. Clendenen Road outside of Raymore, to the report of theft. A deputy contacted the victim who stated someone had taken items from his vehicle. A potential suspect was identified.