Hawk Ridge Lake chosen as trout-fishing lake

Hawk Ridge Lake to be stocked

The city of Raymore’s Hawk Ridge Lake has been chosen as a winter trout fishing lake and will soon be stocked with trout. Hawk Ridge is a public fishing lake, which mean a valid fishing permit is required. The daily limit of trout is four per angler, and a trout permit is required to possess and transport trout in addition to the Missouri fishing permit.

The following is courtesy of Conservation Agent Phil Needham

2017 Permits

It is time to renew Missouri fishing and small game hunting permits. 2016 permits expire on Feb. 28, which means that by March 1, 2017 permits are required to fish public lakes or any flowing rivers and creeks, or to hunt. As a reminder to those goose hunters that purchased their federal migratory bird permit online; the e-permit is a temporary permit and you are required to carry the actual stamp with your signature on it once it arrives by mail.

Citizens’ Academy begins next month

Sheriff Jeff Weber announced the continuation of the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy beginning next month. The program, initiated by retired sheriff Dwight Diehl, is an eight-week course provided to citizens.

This program provides an in-depth look and hands-on training into the career of law enforcement at the sheriff’s office. Citizens are instructed by deputies on the subject of patrol, jail, communications, investigations, court and community policing.

The academy is an eight-week program, in which courses are held on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to approximately 9:30 p.m. Citizens will have the opportunity to ride along with a patrol deputy, work with jail deputies and communication officers. This enables them to observe firsthand how the sheriff’s office handles incidents.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older, have no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions and must be a resident or business owner in Cass County.

The program is free.

The Sheriff’s Citizens Academy will begin Feb. 15 and seating is limited. Individuals interested in attending the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy can visit cassmosheriff.org or contact Capt. Kevin Tieman at 816-380-8615 or 641@cassmosheriff.org.