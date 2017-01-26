Community Notes

EAST LYNNE

FREEMAN

• Our community was prepared for whatever the predicted ice storm would give us during the weekend of Jan. 14-15. Dolan-West Dolan emergency personnel were camped out in both fire stations to do whatever might be needed. They brought in cots and personnel slept in their stations. Thanks to all for spending their time and giving of themselves in concern for our safety.

• There will be a special zoning hearing at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Freeman Community Center regarding the rezoning of the property known as the “Mule Track.” It has been requested that the property be rezoned from agricultural to commercial with the hope that the land can be sold for the future construction of a Dollar General store. The public is invited to attend.

• The Dolan West Dolan Fire Protection District ran 29 calls during December. This total includes five fires, 14 medical calls, one fire alarm, one rescue, two motor vehicle crashes, four mutual aids to the Harrisonville Fire Department, one mutual aid to Central Cass Fire, and one mutual aid to Western Cass Fire. The department received mutual aid from Harrisonville, Central Cass, West Peculiar, Western Cass and Drexel for the December structure fires.

The department answered 307 calls in 2016, which is a record year. Look for a breakdown of the 2016 total in next week’s column.

• Freeman Presbyterian Church is starting a new study and new series. All are welcome Sunday mornings at 9:45 for “The Story.” The church-wide experience focuses on the interaction of God’s story with the stories of his people, and God’s great overarching purpose that fits all the individual stories together like panels in one unified mural.

Small groups will be in sync with the new sermon series based on “The Story.” The Wednesday small group “Standing in the Gap” meets at the church at 10 a.m. The Friday small group, “What the Bible is All About,” meets at 7 p.m. at the Gurnett home. TREK, the junior high youth group, meets each Wednesday evening at 6:30. All junior high young people are invited to attend. Sunday morning worship service is at 11 a.m. All are invited to these activities.

• The Freeman Baptist Church will host a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday featuring Joetta Moorland. Refreshments will be provided in the Fellowship Hall after the concert. Everyone is invited.

Widows’ Might meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. Men’s Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. each week, followed by Morning Worship at 11 a.m. There is a Children’s Church at 11 a.m. as well. All Church Bible Studies are held at 6 p.m. on Sundays and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Youth Group, RA’s & GA’s meet at 7 p.m. each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to any or all of these activities.

• Midway AWANA meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each Sunday at the West Line Christian Church. This is a non-denominational children’s group. All children through fifth grade are welcome to attend.

• Congratulations to Midway’s Students of the Month: Connor McClain, Kade Haase, Madi McClellan, Nolan Smith, Matthew Puckett, Logan Lee and Kendall Irvin.

• NEXT WEEK AT MIDWAY: Monday, 5:30 p.m. - JV & Varsity Girls & Boys Basketball vs. North Platte at Midway; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. - JV & Varsity Girls & Boys Basketball at Rich Hill; Wednesday, 5 p.m. - JV Quiz Bowl Tri-Match with Drexel and Archie at Midway; Thursday, 5 p.m. - Varsity Quiz Bowl at Adrian; Friday, 4:30 p.m. - JV & Varsity Girls & Boys Basketball vs. Lakeland at Midway.

• The Living Essentials Pantry is available to anyone in need of assistance, and now includes not only food but essentials for personal care and hygiene that cannot be purchased with food stamps. For contacts or additional information, call the Cleveland Baptist Church at 816-738-3532, the Freeman Presbyterian Church at 816-899-2367 or 816-258-2016, or the West Line Christian Church at 816-250-5479 or 816-899-2481. The pantry is sponsored by the Tri-Community Church Alliance.

• Looking for a good book? Don’t want to drive all the way to the public library? Check out the Free Libraries in Freeman, Lake Annette, West Line and Cleveland. In Freeman and Cleveland they’re by the City Hall and in West Line and Lake Annette they’re by the community buildings. Leave a book that you want to share and borrow a book that you want to read. Sponsored by the Cass Midway R-1 Libraries.

• The Cass County Library Bookmobile is available in Freeman every Tuesday from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

• To rent the Freeman Community Center, text or phone Candy Bailey at 816-738-4297.

• For information regarding the Freeman Cemetery Association or to purchase cemetery lots, contact Kenny Duncan at 816-899-5463.

• To reserve the shelter houses at the Jacob Carver Memorial Park in Freeman, contact Freeman City Hall at 816-250-2902.

HARRISONVILLE

• The Pleasant Valley Homemakers will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Harrisonville Senior Center. Members are asked to bring a homemade Valentine to exchange.

When the club met Jan. 12, Linda Wyant gave a reading, “I’m Drinking From The Saucer,” as the devotional. After a roll call focusing on New Year’s resolutions, club members developed plans for the rest of the year.

Bette Potter won the hostess gift.

WEST LINE

• Does anyone miss the snows we used to get where you could go sledding for several days and have fun?

• The West Line Opry music show is scheduled for Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the West Line Community Building. This is a family-oriented event so bring the whole family and enjoy a good time. If you have a question if the show will be held due to weather you may call 816-250-2583 or 816-380-3783 to find out.

